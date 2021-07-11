‘Yaar! It’s Shah Rukh Khan ‘: What Mahira Khan Was Told When She Asked To Read Raees Script | Bollywood





Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, previously revealed her mother was crying and even asked her if she was lying when she learned that Mahira Khan had released a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the 2016 International Faiz Festival, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recounted the incident when she spoke to her family about her Bollywood debut. “What happened at my house was very funny. I got everyone together – my mom, my dad, my brother. It was late at night, I told them ‘there is this movie that I want. do in India. ” Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Raees who also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role. “Everyone was like… nobody cared. Pappa was like ‘tell us more’, Amma was like, ‘really?’ Then I told them ‘It’s with Shah Rukh Khan’ and my mother started crying (imitates her crying mother). When I repeated that it was Shah Rukh Khan, she told me I was lying . ‘Shah Rukh Khan is your …’ she said crying and I said ‘yes’ to her. “ Mahira added that his mother was very happy and showered him with praise saying that she had done great things in life. She added that as a child she prayed that she could work with Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees was released in January 2016. Mahira Khan also shared how she got the movie. “I went to Mumbai for the Humsafar promotions they were showing three years later. A few phone calls kept coming in and I couldn’t pick up. Then I got a ‘big movie, pick up’ message. . ‘ I thought I would appreciate this call if nothing else. “ “They explained the movie to me, but I couldn’t understand it. Then they said it was an Excel production. It rang a bell, they had made great movies like Dil Chahta Hai. So I did. I said ‘okay’. Then I was asked to meet the director the next day. I got up early in the morning, I met them. I was told a bit about the story but Shah Rukh Khan has remained a secret. I auditioned for them the next day and later got a call saying “you got the part.” I asked them what role it was and we told me “you are the leader against Shah Rukh Khan”. Also Read: Riteish Set To Kiss Genelia In New Video But There Is A Twist. Watch Mahira then said that she asked them to send the script, but they responded with “What yaar! It is a film by Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira added that she wanted to tell them that she loved Shah Rukh Khan, but simply asked them, “I know, but can you send me the script?” She eventually received the full script and then filmed for her part. Mahira Khan was unable to promote his film in India due to a blanket ban on Pakistani artists imposed by producer associations at the time. Speaking of her, Shah Rukh Khan had told InStep in an interview: “First I will speak professionally. Mahira is a very good actress. And she is very different. She is very calm. A Hindi movie is a world in self and she’s lucky to have come in a movie like Raees, which is still a bit more realistic than Dilwale or Happy New Year. “

