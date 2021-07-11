7 mysterious Bollywood murder movies to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video





Who doesn’t love a movie filled with suspense? And, if the suspense surrounds a murder, it becomes all the more tantalizing. How about a good IMDb rating too? These mysterious Bollywood murder movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms are a combination of all of the factors mentioned above and will instantly make you feel. Immerse yourself. 7 mysterious Bollywood murder movies to watch on Netflix and more that will get you hooked 1. Talvar – Netflix Meghna gulzars Talvar is based on an actual unsolved double murder case. In May 2008, the gruesome murders of Aarushi Talwar, 13, and Hemraj Banjade, 45, employed as domestic help by the Aarushis family, rocked the country. The late Irrfan Khan stars as a survey officer in this murder mystery. IMDb Rating – 8.2 2. Drishyam – Netflix A script that keeps you on the edge of your seat from first to last frame, a highlight that rocked viewers, Drishyam Originally, a Malayalam-language film starring superstar Mohanlal was extremely well received by viewers. The film Ajay Devgn, Hands down is one of the best Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies. The script of the film was as it was later remade in other languages ​​Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. IMDb Rating – 8.2 3. Andhadhun – Netflix You can’t talk about mysterious murders and not mentionAndhadhoun. The plot of the film revolves around Akash (played by Khurrana), an aspiring singer and pianist who is supposedly blind. Akash is the only witness to a gruesome murder, after which things take an unexpected turn for him. IMDb Rating – 8.2 4. Ugly – Amazon Prime Video Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ugly is a scary murder mystery. Rahul (played by Rahul Bhat), a struggling actor, is with his daughter to discuss a possible opportunity to act for himself with a casting director. He asks his daughter to wait in the car while he goes to talk to the casting director. Upon his return, he finds the backseat empty and thus begins the biggest cat and mouse hunt you’ve ever seen in a Kashyap movie. The race to find Kaali touches the dark emotions of the characters and makes the film a thrilling watch. IMDb Rating – 8.0 5. Badla – Netflix When a businesswoman becomes one of the main suspects in a murder and that of the man with whom she had an extramarital affair, she knocks on a lawyer ‘s door to prove her innocence. However, as the story unfolds, it is revealed that the woman has her own dark past to hide and the lawyer may not be who he claims to be. Did she really commit the crime or is someone trying to trick her? An official remake of a Spanish film titled The invisible guest, Badla stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. IMDb Rating – 7.8 6. Rahasya – Zee5 Rahasya is an intriguing murder mystery inspired by Arushi Talwar’s double murders and their home aide, but with small twists that make it different from the original story. When a teenage Ayesha is found dead inside her home, police arrest her father as the prime suspect in the case. However, what initially looked like an open and closed case turns out to be much more complicated. IMDb Rating – 7.6 7. Raat Akeli Hai – Netflix Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop in this mystery murder thriller that revolves around the murder of a politician and his secret, mysterious family, with each member appearing to have a motive for killing the politician. As the plot thickens, the cop meets someone from his past, making it difficult for him to resolve the case. How he manages to differentiate the guilty from the innocent and solve the murder mystery, weaves the rest of the story. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also features Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava, and Shweta Tripathi, among others. IMDb Rating – 7.2

