Interior Ministry acting illegally in haste to expel asylum seekers | Immigration and asylum

Hundreds of people arriving in England in small boats are immediately detained in immigrant removal centers, raising fears of a new secret Home Office policy to deport them without their asylum claims being properly vetted .

Among the detainees are apparent victims of trafficking and torture from countries such as Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, who would normally be allowed to receive asylum in the community while their claims are processed, but are instead effectively imprisoned.

The children are also among those who crossed the Channel and were sent directly to immigration removal centers, with lawyers saying the Home Office classified the minors as adults without assessing them in person. .

Some small craft asylum seekers have been denied access to a lawyer since early May after disembarking and immediately detained in a removal center.

Activists said development was not the act of a civilized and compassionate nation.

The outcry follows the publication on Tuesday of the Nationality and Borders Bill by Interior Minister Priti Patels. He claims to reform the asylum system but has been described by the UN as having an almost neocolonial approach in allowing the UK to shirk its international responsibilities towards refugees.

Immigration lawyers say the apparently undisclosed policy change, which appears to have been introduced in the past two months, is illegal and they are preparing to challenge it.

Toufique Hossain, Director of Public Law and Immigration at Duncan lewis, called it a potentially serious abuse of power.

Hossain added: They have effectively started bypassing the asylum system and telling people with high claims that their claim is low, that they might not get a remedy and that they intend to withdraw them. quickly.

The whole point is to disbelieve people arriving from places where the Home Office knows people have a well-founded fear of being hurt and persecuted.

The change appears to have affected hundreds of people already, with Duncan Lewis having received reports that the UK network of immigration removal centers is overwhelmed.

Colnbrook, one of two immigration removal centers at Heathrow Airport. Photograph: Mark Kerrison / Alamy

The Harmondsworth moving center near Heathrow Airport, which has a capacity of 670 people, is said to be overwhelmed. The Home Office is also filling Brook House at Gatwick Airport and Colnbrook near Heathrow – a combined capacity of 850 with small boat arrivals.

Detention centers are full of people who have just arrived but are not released into the community, said Duncan Lewis’ Tom Nunn.

He added that they knew more than 50 Vietnamese nationals, a country which is one of the main sources of trafficking to the UK.

In addition, there is speculation that the Interior Ministry chartered a deportation flight to Vietnam in late July for small boat arrivals, although the government does not confirm this.

Nunn said the company was aware of Iraqis and Afghans showing signs of torture, but that the Home Office had apparently detained in violation of established asylum procedures.

There have been a few cases where the medical opinion of doctors at the immigration center is that they are victims of torture, Nunn said. But we see a lot of cases where the Home Office pushes this back, basically saying that: you are being tortured but we think we can remove you quickly and therefore keep you in custody.

Clare Moseley of Charity Care4Calais said: Detaining and deporting such vulnerable people in this way is not the act of a civilized and compassionate nation. If we fail to ensure that those who need our help are treated fairly and decently, we risk losing our reputation as a decent and honest society.

Typically, asylum seekers are placed in special accommodation while their claims are being considered, a process that can often take over a year. There is currently a record backlog of 109,000 cases in the system, of which over 79,000 have been processed for over a year.

This is not the first time that the Home Office seems to have quietly introduced measures that reduce the rights and protection of asylum seekers.

Last year, the Home Office secretly shortened asylum screening interviews for arrivals to the UK, a move that meant victims of torture and trafficking could be deported much faster.

Last week, however, the High Court ruled that Patel should quickly bring back to the UK an asylum seeker on a small boat and a Sudanese torture survivor who has been returned to France.

The 38-year-old was found by Liberty Investigates and the Observer in an investigation whose evidence paved the way for the government’s defeat last week.

Called Omar in the investigation, he had nine of 11 evidence of trafficking and torture but was deported to France last August after only two months in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: We assess the suitability of all new arrivals and only detain people when there is a realistic prospect of their deportation within a reasonable timeframe and evidence of their vulnerability. are balanced by immigration considerations.

It is incorrect to say that unaccompanied minors are classified as adults during age assessment interviews. The Home Office does everything to ensure that the age of people is properly assessed, in the interest of safeguarding and to prevent abuse of the system.

They added that the government would crack down on illegal entry and related crime.

The spokesperson said: People should seek asylum in the first safe country they arrive and we need to make sure that dangerous travel is not incentivized.