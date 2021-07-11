Today in History, July 11, 2021 | Entertainment

11 July

NEWS OF THE DAY

1995

The United States has normalized its relations with Vietnam.

ALSO ON THIS DATE

1798

The US Marine Corps was officially reinstated by an act of Congress which also created the US Marine Band.

1804

Vice President Aaron Burr fatally injured former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)

1859

Big Ben, the great bell inside London’s famous clock tower, has rung for the first time.

1936

The New York Triborough Bridge (now officially the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge) connecting Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx has been opened to traffic.

1955

The US Air Force Academy was sworn in in its first cadet class in its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.

1960

Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird was first published by JB Lippincott and Co.

1966

The game show The Newlywed Game, hosted by Bob Eubanks, premiered on ABC-TV.

1972

The World Chess Championship opened as Grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began playing in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)

1979

The abandoned U.S. space station Skylab has made a dramatic return to Earth, burning in the atmosphere and raining debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.

1989

Actor and director Laurence Olivier has died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, aged 82.

1991

A Nigeria Airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at Jiddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, killing all 261 people on board.

1995

The UN-designated Srebrenica refuge in Bosnia and Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Ten years ago: Rupert Murdochs’ media empire has been besieged by accusations that two other of his UK newspapers have engaged in hacking, deception and privacy breaches.

So Yeon Ryu won the US Womens Open, beating fellow South Korean Hee Kyung Seo by three strokes in a three-hole playoff.

Five years ago: Defense Secretary Ash Carter has announced that the United States will send an additional 560 troops to Iraq to transform a freshly taken over air base into a hub for a long-awaited battle to reclaim Mosul from Islamic State militants.

Two bailiffs at the Berrien County Courthouse in Michigan were shot dead by an inmate while attempting to escape; the detainee was also killed.

One year ago: In Portland, Oregon, where nightly protests since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had frequently turned violent, a protester was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head by a bullet fired by a federal law enforcement officer. ‘order. (Videos showed Donavan LaBella standing with both arms in the air, holding a large loudspeaker, in front of the Federal Courthouse when he was punched.)

President Donald Trump wore a mask while visiting a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.

The governor of Okinawa said dozens of US Marines at bases on the Japanese island have been infected with the coronavirus.

As cases of the virus increased in Florida, Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 78 years old. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74 years old. Ventriloquist actor Jay Johnson is 72 years old. Actor Bruce McGill is 71 years old. Actor Stephen Lang is 69 years old. Actor Mindy Sterling is 68 years old. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 64 years old. Singer Peter Murphy is 64 years old. Actor Mark Lester is 63 years old. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 63 years old. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62 years old. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62 years old. Rinna is 58 years old. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 56 years old. Actor Debbe (correct) Dunning is 55 years old. Actor Greg Grunberg is 55 years old. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 54 years old. Actor Justin Chambers is 51 years old. Actor Leisha Hailey is 50 years old. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 49 years old. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 48 years old. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 48 years old. Rapper Lil Kim is 47 years old. US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is 46 years old. Actor Jon Wellner is 46 years old. Rapper Lil Zane is 40 years old. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 38 years old. Actor Serinda Swan is 37 years old. Actor Robert Adamson is 36 years old. Actor David Henrie is 32 years old Actor Connor Paolo is 31 years old. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 31 years old. R & B / pop singer Alessia Cara is 25 years old.