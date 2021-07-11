Priyadarshans new movie starring Akshay Kumar will take place next year







Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar

When Priyadarshan confirms a new movie with Akshay Kumar, his news, indeed. The veteran filmmaker, box office magician and Indian National Award winner has delivered exciting comedies including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala and Bhagam Bhag with the Bollywood superstar. Confirming his upcoming collaboration with Kumar, Priyadarshan said: Yes, it will happen next year. It was supposed to happen this year but has been pushed. We start touring next year. Asked if their new film is a comedy, the filmmaker replied: It will be a comedy film. I don’t want to take any more risks. Let me entertain my audience. So far, the films we’ve both worked on have been very successful. These were almost 70 percent humorous films with a nice emotional ending. Prior to his movie with Kumar, Priyadarshan is busy preparing his new movie Hungama 2 for release. The comedy stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash. The filmmaker clarifies that the film is not an extension of his 2004 hit Hungama. Hungama 2

It’s a different story treated the same as Hungama. There are confusions, situations, error comedies and pranks but the plot is completely different. It will be a laughing riot, I think, he said. Priyadarshan’s name is synonymous with entertaining comedy films. What are its secret ingredients? It is very difficult to make people laugh. It is the most difficult thing to create situations and confusions. Because, as soon as it becomes buffoonery, the film will be in bad taste. He must appear believable and genuine. Maintaining this balance is important, he replied. Just like many other films, Hungama 2 is also releasing on a streaming platform instead of having a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic. Would he miss the experience of the big screen? I wish I could take it out in theaters, sit with the audience and enjoy it. I belong to the old school. I corrected myself by sitting with the crowd and watching my movies, seeing what they like and what they don’t like. I will miss that learning process, the filmmaker said, adding: But even on OTT [over-the-top or digital], everyone from grandfather to grandson can sit together and laugh. There is no vulgarity or double meaning in this film. It will be absolutely enjoyable. Comedy movies are meant for mass viewing because laughter is contagious. With the pandemic affecting our lives in every way possible, is comedy the need of the hour for our emotional well-being? We know how the economy is affected, how people have lost their money, their jobs. How they fight not to go out and stay locked in their homes. What to smile about? In these times, I think a comedy movie can be a really good medicine, the director said. Priyadarshan, however, does not believe that streaming platforms will replace movie theaters entirely. OTT is certainly popular, but movies like Titanic, Baahubali, or Avatar, which are intended for the big screen, you cannot watch them on your phone. You can’t enjoy the visuals. Another reason is that in our country the cheapest entertainment for an ordinary man, especially the middle class, is to take the family to the movies. Besides, the pleasure of going to the theater with your friends and family, you cannot get this pleasure by sitting at home and watching the movie on your phone. Thus, theaters will survive all over the world despite the great impact of OTT platforms, he said. Priyadarshans new director Hungama 2 is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar on July 23. The platform is not available in the UAE.

