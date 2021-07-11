From Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khuranna, these stars have all managed to fend for themselves in the industry. Not only are they “awesome” as stars, they are also greatly admired for their talent around the world. Get inspired by these stars who made it from the outside with so much work, passion and perseverance!

17 Bollywood Stars Who Succeeded Without Bollywood Connection! We all grew up watching Bollywood movies, idolizing our movie stars and believing that this industry is a parallel universe. But what makes this fraternity so glamorous and so vast is because it provides opportunities for people with hard work and immense persistence.

There have been success stories of people who have succeeded without having any connection or support in the industry. These stars inspire so much in a row. Today, in this digital dominated era, the industry also launches and promotes young talent who dreams of doing it even bigger.

17 Bollywood Stars Who Succeeded Without Bollywood Connection! To be inspired by the stars who made Bollywood glory despite being an underdog, then you must read this article!

Deepika padukone

Deepika Padukones’ father was a badminton player. She followed her father and became a national level badminton player. Deepika had no connection with the film industry. In an interview, she said: A family friend suggested modeling to my parents. I landed in Bombay and had a few missions to work on. The Liril and Closeup ads actually got me a lot of attention.

Her journey only began when Farah Khan spotted her in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video as well. She then mistook her for Om Shanti Om facing King Khan.

Katrina kaif

Katrina was born and raised outside of India. She also had no connections in Bollywood, just like Deepika. His career chart in the early days didn’t work out so well. But today, she is also one of the main heroines of the industry.

Ranveer Singh

17 Bollywood stars: Ranveer has always wanted a career in Bollywood. But he didn’t have connections either. Only when after working as a copywriter she began to assist in films, gave all kinds of auditions. And finally, thanks to the casting director at YRF (Yash Raj Films), he got his break as Bittoo in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma.

Anushka sharma

Anushka came from a military background. Therefore, she had nothing to do with Bollywood. She started modeling but had no plans to enter the Bollywood industry yet. Her manager had motivated her to keep pushing. It was then that she auditioned for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi without knowing that it was a YRF film. She was selected and is now one of the best actresses in the business.

Siddharth Malhotra

Sid started modeling at a young age. He had wanted to debut for a long time but had no connection to the industry. Sid worked as an assistant director before his debut.

Priyanka Chopra

17 Bollywood Actors: This extremely talented actress has taken pride in her career. She comes from a family of doctors. But she did so after winning Miss World at the age of 18. However, the first days of his career did not go so well. She had to go through a lot of ups and downs and struggled to get to where she is today. Andaaz did it for her.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood also came from a non-film background. He was interested in sport and therefore wanted to make a career there. In an interview, he said, I accepted an acting offer (Fauji) my neighbor gave me. It got me noticed in the film industry, so I moved to Mumbai. Following this, he was also spotted by a producer in Bandra and ended up signing 5 films in a single day.

Akshay Kumar

Akki lost an advertising project because he was late for filming. That day, he signed a film. Having no relationships yet which makes him so great with hard work and passion makes him one of the best players in the business.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana left home at the age of 16, her parents did not support her decision to become an actress. She had to struggle a lot for her Bollywood break. Kangana also had no connection to Bollywood. She was rejected for Gangster but later was offered an Anurag Basu movie.

Vidya Balan

Vidya was tagged jinxed and kicked out of 12 movies. His films in the south have not done so well. However, Pradeep Sarkar chose her in one of Euphorias’ music videos. It worked very well. He also took her to Parineeta.

Parineeti chopra

Parineeti always wanted to be a banker. However, no bank hired her in London or India. She did an internship in the marketing team of Yash Raj Films. This is how she was selected for Ishaqzaade.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid started out as a background dancer in several Bollywood films. He always aspired to become an actor on his own. Shahid also started doing theater workshops. He was rejected for his thinness at Ishq Vishq. However, he completely worked on his body and physique to grasp the role he eventually got and has done since then.

Vicky Kaushal

Despite being the son of action director Shyam Kaushal, it’s hard to blame Vicky Kaushal as an insider. Marking his debut at Masaan, Kaushal won everyone over for his seriousness in the film.

Disha patani

Disha also doesn’t have a film background. She faced many obstacles in her career moving to Bollywood. She shared an interview where she was replaced by someone else for a movie that was about to begin filming.

Ajay Devgn

Bollywoods one of the best male actors – Ajay has done himself throughout his career. He did not have a mentor and learned to act on his own. Today he is also a producer.

Amitabh Bachchan

17 Bollywood stars: The legend came to Mumbai to become an actor. He used to spend several nights at Juhu Beach because he had no place to stay. This extremely talented actor also faced 8 straight flops in his debut. Later, after years of hard work, he achieved enormous success by wrestling so hard.

Ayushmann Khuranna

It was not easy for him to make it what it is today in the industry. His first film Vicky Donor gave him this fame.

17 Bollywood Actors Who Have Succeeded Without Bollywood Connection! So here are some of your favorite celebs who made it themselves today. Extremely talented in their skills, they are a source of inspiration for people with a fiery passion for career success. Leave us your comments if you think we missed someone!

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan To Share Screen In Official Hin… (rbollywood.com)