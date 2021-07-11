Judith Chemla will not attend Cannes after director threw a phone at her





French actor Judith Chemla, the 37-year-old French star of “My brothers and me”, will not attend the world premiere of the film “My brothers and me” at Cannes Un Certain Regard on July 12 after an alleged incident involving the director of his film throwing him a cell phone, Variety has learned. Chemla filed a complaint on July 4 against Yohan Manca, the director of “My brothers and me”, who is also her boyfriend. The alleged assault took place on July 3 in the street near the Théâtre du Rond-Point in Paris. Representatives for Chelma and Manca did not respond to Varietyrequests for comments. According to a source close to Chemla, the actor blames Manca, with whom she has a daughter, for hitting her with a cell phone. A source close to Manca and Chemla said Variety that the couple was arguing which was getting out of hand. They have been dating for five years. Sources say Manca has also canceled plans to attend the premiere; he is currently in Paris to watch over his daughter, while Chemla is at the Avignon Festival where she will give a musical performance on stage on July 13. She had originally planned to spend a few hours in Cannes for the premiere of the film between rehearsals. Chemla filed a complaint on July 4 at the 10th arrondissement police station. A rising French actress, Chemla is best known for her roles in “Une vie de femme” by Stéphane Brize and “Camille Rewinds” by Noémie Lvovsky. Rumors of the alleged attack have circulated on the pitch in Cannes in recent days, as news of Chemla’s absence made its way to the Croisette. She is the most famous actress in the cast of “My brothers and me”, which revolves around a 14 year old boy who grows up in a city in the south of France with his four brothers and their sick mother in a coma. The film marks the debut feature for Manca, who is also an actor. This year’s Un Certain Regard jury is chaired by Andrea Arnold and made up of Mounia Meddour, the director of “Papicha”. A festival representative declined to comment on the allegations. KJ Yossman contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/judith-chemla-yohan-manca-alleged-attack-cannes-1235016542/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos