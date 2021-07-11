Entertainment
Sunday Reading: Please, Please, Please Free Britney Spears
I really enjoy listening to the music of Britney Spears. (And I listen often: his greatest hits compilation is one of five CDs in my car.) But after reading the heart touching New YorkerSpears Guardianship Investigative Piece, released this week from editors Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, I began to wonder if I could ever listen to it the same way again.
There are constant references to control, and the lack of it, in Spears’ music. And over the past few years, numerous reports have revealed that Spears didn’t have much control over his life, giving more and more credit to the #FreeBritney movement, a movement that was, for some time, described as the paranoia of fools. the fans, maisas were learning, was the grassroots fanbase behind a very reasonable demand: to give a top-level adult woman, a woman making millions for the people around her, basic legal rights.
This new Britney Spears Guardianship Report, which was filed Monday morning, is the first to receive extensive treatment from Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.
It is also one of the first journalistic articles devoted to the situation which does not seem entirely voyeuristic. Listen to a podcast or documentary, even as cool as theNew York TimesdocumentaryCoaching Britney Spearsstill carries with it the vague and brilliant thrill of entertainment.
the New Yorker report is less easily digestible. During the writing of the article, Tolentino and Farrow spoke with Spears’ mother, old friends, a housekeeper, a colorist, a court-appointed monitor, and many others close to the situation. Among other revelations: Spears called 911 to report himself as a victim of guardianship abuse.
The play details his father’s abuse (at one point, he yells out that I am Britney Spears!) And explores the possibilities of exploiting guardianship, a subject that the New Yorker has already made a report, with particular attention to how control is taken away from the elderly, without their consent, and given to third parties who benefit massively.
The play also had an impact. After the story was published, Spear’s duty counsel resigned after growing criticism of his handling of his court case against his father. A few days later, Spears’ mother applied for leave to hire a private lawyer on her daughter’s behalf.
Read the piece. It’s overwhelming, well reported, and will make you very, very angry. We often talk about how fame is a prison, but this article isn’t about how fame causes a person to lose control; it is about how a misogynistic, exploitative and predatory legal system can do it.
