Zaara Yesmin’s modern Bollywood classic to be released on July 12 – News

ONLY MENTIONING A few titles including Clueless, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air or Little House on the Prairie returning to prime time TV in 2021, if a bankable element concerning the media landscape is clear, the appetite for reboots shows no sign of sagging. And that makes sense. Basing a project on familiar property and repackaging it for a modern audience harnesses both the power of nostalgia for returning consumers and a journey of discovery for new fans. We’re willing to bet that much of the box office for Ghostbusters (2016) comes from admirers of the originals taking their kids along as well as standalone moviegoers.

It’s exactly that feeling, Bollywood performer Zaara Yesmin told us that she jumped at the chance to star in a remix of the classic ’90s song, Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka, which drops on all platforms today. ‘hui. Originally present in the Sunny Deol / Saif Ali Khan vehicle, Imithaan (1994), the track written by Kumar Sanu has continued to resonate over the decades.

“When I was a kid, my mom would hum this song all the time,” Yesmin said during a visit to the Khaleej Times office in Dubai over the weekend. “It’s always been in me.

“It has a ‘callback value.’ Everyone I have talked to about the track has said, ‘I remember that. I love it.’

“It’s my honor to do this song. I’m so excited.”

In the latest version, songwriter and playback singer Dev Negi takes the lead voice while Yesmin appears in what she calls a “glamorous role.” The number also received a whole new slant, moving from lyrical ballad to dance success.

“He’s (Negi) a new trendy singer,” Yesmin explained. “We tried to turn it from a romantic track into a bouncy number. It used to be very slow and romantic, now it’s more about clubbing and dancing.

Capitalizing on his previous hit, Kandhe Ka Woh Til (2020), which Yesmin revealed to be his first foray into the more contemporary genre and therefore required around 15 days of rehearsals for the stages to be set, the video by Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka is a continuation of the theme and so has come a little easier.

“We have to keep pace and catch those rhythms,” she said. “You have to prepare. It’s a more glamorous video and it’s the first time my fans will see this.

Dubai dreams

A longtime visitor to the United Arab Emirates, originally from Assam and resident of Mumbai, Yesmin calls Dubai her “second home” due to the city’s proximity to India. Exploring the area for more than three months during this current stay, the actor was able to take on more activities than usual.

“It’s rejuvenating for me,” she said of spending time here. “I like to try new cuisines. It is a multicultural platform. I like to communicate with people from different countries.

A quick look at Yesmin’s Instagram account, with 1.4 million followers, reveals that food outings to places like CZN Burak in the city center aren’t just occasions to eat. The world famous chef of the same name gave the star a very special welcome; by offering him a giant personalized pide (Turkish bread).

“I am a huge fan of horseback riding and had to ride horses in the desert,” Yesmin said of other activities she undertook. “I also had to play with the dolphins. They are so cute. A list of “things to do in Dubai” is too long! “

However, not all is action packed. Being away from the hectic pace of B-Town gives Yesmin time to indulge in his hobby of choice: mindfulness.

“I love my own business and being alone. I try to practice this. I turn off my phone at night. I wake up fresh and after breakfast I check my messages and emails. I used to keep it on all the time but now I avoid it.

Social network

With the mention of electronic media, we believe it is always important to take the opportunity to ask an individual larger than the populations of a few countries how they deal with the dark side of sharing their lives with millions of strangers. . Taking the time to consider the answer, Yesmin selected a platform from which the majority of injuries can emanate.

“I have about 3.5 million fans on Facebook and there I see more in terms of negativity. But I just think it’s a pandemic time going on and it’s a responsibility to take care of our family; not to be negative.

She also expressed a desire for viewers to focus on the content of an account rather than the supposed reach.

“People tend to focus on numbers and I think we shouldn’t be. The quality of the work and their profile is what we have to judge. The numbers can be [manipulated]. “

Visions of the future

In December of last year, Yesmin’s involvement in the South Indian blockbuster Superstar, directed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, was announced with great fanfare. Filming apparently progressed until the pandemic shut down the industry nationwide in early 2021.

“With Covid, we’re stuck with the shoot,” Yesmin said. “It’s half done. Hope it starts again soon.

In the meantime, Yesmin told us, she was planning a few OTT movies and other big screen hits.

“I’m waiting for the right script and we’re close to that. I can’t wait to show the public what I can do.

A message for Khaleej Times

“Thanks to Mr. Suhail Galadari and the team for welcoming me. Khaleej Times is my favorite publication every time I come to Dubai. From the morning I watch the news and it is the only place where I find all kinds of [stories]. “

How would you describe your acting style?

“I’m trying to be real. I see myself in dreamy romantic characters. I love dancing and all that. I am very classic actresses like Madhubala because I felt at that time that they had their soul in their acting. Today too we do, but it’s very trendy, so I try to stay a little old school sometimes. “