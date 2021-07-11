Hollywood is obsessed with the horrific stories of cult survivors, but is it beyond reproach?





At 10, Bexy Cameron was silenced by her pastor, due to emerging signs of teenage rebellion. Her parents accepted the punishment and forbade her to speak for an entire year. Born in Children of God arguably the most famous cult in the world, with Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rose McGowan among her high profile escapees, Cameron had shuttled between Commons throughout her childhood, in different parts. from Africa, India and Mauritius. In what they called their Hendon home, she and seven siblings shared the floor of a single bedroom, with their parents on a double bed in the middle. Other adults in these places were called uncles or aunts as a sign of respect. Some of them were nicknamed Watchouts, also the ones who paid a little too much interest, Uncles to avoid being left alone in a room with them. Cult leader David Berg believed in no limits to sex and trained his henchmen to draw closer to God, say, by challenging the very concept of rape. Cameron fled the organization at the age of 15, as soon as she could muster the courage to sever all ties, leaving behind many beloved siblings. It wasn’t until her late twenties that she began the process of reexamining her past, and has now put it on paper in her memoir, Cult Follow. Divided into a back-and-forth structure spanning 25 years, it is partly the autobiography of a dreadful and fear-stricken upbringing, and partly investigative journalism work, depicting the attempts by the adult Cameron to infiltrate and report similar groups. These include the Twelve Tribes, formerly known as the Vine Christian Community Church, a now global armageddonist movement born in Tennessee, which firmly advocates corporal punishment with reed stems. In a small town near San Diego, Cameron and his partner Sofi don the obligatory tabards, do their shift picking kale, and become part of the community on an basis. But when confidence crashes and a video leaks from Germany of screaming children as young as four years old being gunned down in a cellar, the couple run into the hills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/books/what-to-read/hollywood-obsessed-horrific-tales-cult-survivors-blameless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos