Rahul Vaidya says early seasons of Indian Idol were “too pure”: “Even Neha Kakkar would agree”





Rahul Vaidya has said that the “romantic angle” of the sung reality show Indian Idol 12 is just for fun and should not be taken too seriously. The singer recently returned from Cape Town after filming for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Singer Rahul Vaidya was one of the contestants on the first season of the sung reality show, Indian Idol. He finished second on the show. More recently, contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been romantically linked. The singer told a major daily: “I also heard that there was a romantic angle in Indian Idol 12, it was made for fun. He was not told to marry the candidate under the threat of a weapon. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment. The show will end soon and the next season will start and there will be new contestants and the story will move forward. I don’t think that should be taken so seriously. “ Rahul Vaidya added that things were simpler in the first season. “I would like to add here in our time, during the first season, this show was too pure. Neha Kakkar, who is the judge of the show, was there earlier as a contestant in the second season. Even she would be from. agree that we would only get 2min 30sec for our performance. We would go on stage, play, come back and sit down. It was very plain and simple. Now things have changed as and it’s all about evolution. This is how the world works. Today, it’s also about the packaging. Uss time ka alag charm tha .., aaj ki kahani alag hai (The charm was different back then, now the story is different), “he said. Also Read: Rohit Roy Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation, Fans Say To Bow Down In May, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Spy, “Hum masti karte hai (We’re just having fun.) People say we cook up fantasy stories on reality shows. So what? No? We do it Ye dhong hai (It’s all a lie) But you like it right? Because we like to do it. After his appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 show, Rahul Vaidya appeared in a few clips. He will next be seen at Khatron Ke Khiladi alongside Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla, among others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the shows begin airing on July 17.

