Radhika Madan talks frankly about her journey in Bollywood, always wanted to grow up and do “shaadi”

Humans Of Bombay shared actress Radhika Madan’s Bollywood trip. From being a kid with an eyebrow to becoming a glamorous actress, this is her motto in life.

We have all heard from time to time that the best and the greatest form of love is self-love. But how often do we practice it? Most of us fall prey to unwanted comparisons, impractical beauty standards, etc., from childhood. But, very few people love each other like anything, and nothing can hinder their love. And, certainly, one of them is Radhika Madan. The Angrezi Medium actress has carved out a place for herself in this industry and has proven over and over again that she is not just a pretty face, but a powerhouse of talent. But, did you know when you were a kid, when the diva was asked what she really wanted to do after growing up, her answer was “Shaadi”.

Well, Radhika was recently featured on the Official Humans Of Bombay Instagram page. This page is very popular among the masses and is known for highlighting people’s journey to success, as well as their struggle. We usually always tend to see the bright side of an actor’s life, but hardly anyone ever focuses on the difficulties they’ve had to face to get to where they are. The Angrezi Medium actress revealed that she was far from pretty when she was young and never caught the attention of boys. No one had thought that a girl with eyebrows could be successful in Bollywood. But here it is!

The official Humans Of Bombay page recounted the journey of Radhika Madan, from a child who wanted to grow up and get married, to one of the most talented and rising actresses in our Bollywood industry.

The post is captioned as follows: “As a kid I was happy in my own world doing my own thing; I was a queen. I was really mischievous and even punctured tires sometimes for the fun! growing up i had a unibrow and barely got the boys attention but i didn’t care; i felt pretty. and every time someone asked me what do you want to do when you grow up? I would say, Shaadi! I loved taamjham! But I became passionate about dancing and dreamed of going to Broadway. My parents supported me.

The caption read further: At 17 I auditioned for a TV show and in less than 3 days I was in Bombay filming. But it was hard. I barely had time to sleep, which made me gain a few pounds.

Then I heard rumors that I would be replaced and it pushed me to explore my limits. So I started training and got lost in my character. And I realized, this is my high, this is what I want to do! I got more TV deals, but I thought to myself, you’re only 19, if you choose comfort, you’re going to get stuck. So, I quit TV to make films. I started auditioning, but had to deal with refusals.

I was told that I must have a particular shape and size, and that I need surgery. But mujhe toh principal bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me that I am not pretty?

But for the next 1.5 years, I couldn’t find a job. It’s easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey was more important than the destination. So I made an effort to take advantage of my auditions! Soon I signed my first film as more projects followed, the post continued to read.

I remember I gained 12kg for a role to look older, and auditioned for a 17 year old character, both in a month! But I only had one motto: have fun! This audition turned out to be one of my best and I got the part !.

For anyone who doesn’t practice self-love here is what Radhika Madan has to say, I think the key is to love yourself fiercely because what you see in yourself is what others see in you. If I had been insecure, people would have fed off this fear. So whether it was as a kid who didn’t care about their unibrow or an adult who thinks their size is cute, I celebrated my imperfections. I know I don’t have to match someone else’s definition of perfection. I am imperfectly perfect and love it!

