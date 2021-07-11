Bollywood royalty Priyanka Chopra turned heads in the Wimbledon final, these photos are proof of it!





It won’t be too much to call Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Kingdom of Bollywood. The ‘Quantico’ actress, along with socialite Natasha Poonawalla, watched the women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Sitting in the Royal Box, Chopra turned heads in her midi dress from Fendi.

British and foreign royal families are invited as well as heads of government, tennis figures, business partners, the British armed forces, leading media organizations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.

Invitations are from the President of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of the Championships Organizing Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.

Guests are invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day.

Protocol – dress is smart, suits / jacket and tie, etc. Women are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those sitting behind them. Priyanka and Natasha were seated in the third row while the first row was occupied by Kate and Williams.

Priyanka Chopra Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were also seated in the second row. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a glimpse of her “fabulous day”.

Priyanka Chopra The star-studded royal box had many spectators including Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Lady Maggie Smith and many more.

Tom cruise The British royal couple, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the match and then presented the winner’s trophy to Ashleigh.

