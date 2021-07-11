Five Bollywood Movies You May Not Know Are Based On Malayalam Originals





Malayalam Originals: Bollywood has an undisguised love for remakes and often tells stories based on old classics produced by the industry. However, inspiration is never limited, which drew creators to great stories that they felt were necessary to reach a wider audience. The remakes turned out to be a bummer from the original work at times, but there’s no denying that a few of them stood out in the crowd. Although Hollywood films primarily inspire filmmakers here in the homeland, the creations of regional filmmakers have influenced Hindi filmmakers as well. Here are some popular Hindi movies that took inspiration from the Malayalam originals: Hera Pheri (Ramji Rao speaking) Hera Pheri, the classic comedy film, brought us the unforgettable trio played by Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. One of the best comedy films produced by Bollywood was originally made in Malayalam titled Ramji Rao speaking in 1989. Directed by the duo Siddique-Lal, it was followed by a suite Mannar Mathai speaking released in 1995. Chup Chup Ke (Punjabi House) Another movie that was a laughing riot must be Chup chup ke with Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. 1998 release Punjabi House directed by Rafi Mecartin who mixed a Punjabi-Malayali family inspired the Hindi remake. The Malayalam film, which became the second highest grossing film of the year, now has cult status. Later, the slap comedy film was also adapted into Telugu and Kannada. Dor (Perumazhakkalam) The social drama stars Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag in the lead roles, where the former is trapped by the age-old tradition that a widow must respect and the latter takes on a task to save her husband’s life. The film adapted from the 2004 release Perumazhakkalam which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, keeps the theme intact. Billu (Kadha Parayoumbol) The Irrfan Khan-starrer was an adaptation of the comedy film directed by Mr. Mohanan Katha Parayoumpol. The story revolves around a Balan barber who comes from a financially troubled village in Kerala. However, her life takes a turn when her childhood friend turned movie star arrives in the village for a shoot. In the remake, directed by Priyadarshan, the main roles are played by Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Khatta Meetha (Vellanakalude Nadu) A satirical drama directed by Priyadarshan got its Hindi remake in 2009 directed by the same filmmaker. Khatta Meetha starred Akshay Kumar as Sachin Tichkule, an entrepreneur constantly ridiculed by his family. Tishkule’s already difficult life finds an additional problem when his former girlfriend is appointed the new municipal commissioner. recommended reading

