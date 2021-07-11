Bollywood: Ananya Panday writes emotional note after grandmother’s death – News

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday wrote a touching note for her grandmother, Snehlata Panday on Sunday.

Ananya’s grandmother and veteran actor Chunky Panday’s mother are reported to have died at the age of 85 on Saturday.

She said her grandmother inspired her every day to do what she loves and that she is grateful that she grew up enjoying her energy and light.

Ananya shared a series of throwback photos posing with her younger sister and grandmother.

Beside the picture, Ananya wrote: “Rest in power, my angel. When she was born, the doctors said that she would not live beyond a few years because of a faulty heart valve, but my “grandfather” lived and how (sic).

“She worked every day until she was 85, going to work at 7 in the morning with her block heels and red hair.

“She inspired me every day to do what I love and I’m so grateful that I grew up enjoying her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best massages ever. legs, she’s self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) a palm reader and never failed to make me laugh.

“The life of our family. You are too loved to be forgotten grandma – I love you so much,” added the actress.