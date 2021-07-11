Methods of action and policy

< class="">

An essential part of a neurological exam for evaluating a paralytic condition is the gentle blow with a rubber button hammer. When briefly recording daily scores, results are coded as (-, +, ++), indicating absent, normal, or vivid tendon reflexes. There are those who need to be assured that it won’t hurt, and others who remind you that the exam is not complete, without the required hammer blow. To put it simply, an absent jerk means a disruption of lower neural structures like nerves like neuropathies, sciatica, spondylosis, conditions that are already being fed in the patient’s mind by other doctors, and the job is to check veracity.

As dictated by the anatomy of nature, a ++ or lively reflex interprets the pathology towards higher centers like the cord or the brain. It makes sense in running everyday systems.

We recently mourned the loss of star icon Dilip Kumar, quite possibly the first to start acting in the Indian film industry.

The Method is at the heart of all human, theatrical, social performances and the end game of politics. Its nomenclature, however, had to go through the theater. The main thing is to get into the mind and the skin of the role to be played. The first recorded version of what was later called the Method, Then, The Acting Method was Konstantin Stanislavsky, a Russian artist in the early 1900s. In the words delivered to his students, remember that he didn there are no small roles, only small actors

This sermon was picked up in the 1930s by Lee Strasberg who formed the Group Theater, and later, Actors Studio in New York City. Those who have chosen to adopt the lessons are luminaries in Hollywood. Foremost among which are Marlon Brando (At the water’s edge), Robert Di Nero, Seymour Hoffmann, Dustin Hoffman, Merlyn Monroe, Julia Roberts. As an example, for Marathon Man, Dustin Hoffman did not sleep for several nights, only to appear as ragged and dehydrated as he envisioned his condition for now. This inspired his co-actor Laurence Olivier to make the point, why not try to act, it’s much easier!

As usual, we have it in our artists, but let’s look west to identify our own talents. In his previous film Zanjeer, Bachchan Sahib, as a righteous cop, was confronted by Pran, Khan’s beneficent gangster. The vehemence and anger with which he kicked the chair that Pran was supposed to sit on, then led the villainous lead actor to tell producer Prakash Mehra that this was the new discovery. in Bollywood! The image of the angry young man was his method. He still continues.

The Kapoors, especially RK, playing in Teesri Kasam shot in Bihars Purnea, are so perfect that no one would even suspect he was a glamorous hero from Peshawar!

Dharam-Garam was a self-creation of The Method as a projection of Indias He Man.

As for Dev Sahib, Shammi Kapoor, they had their own methods, and I believe they were better off without the corrections of a good director!

Naseer-ud-Din in Gulzars Ghalib is a pure method

I cannot put aside the mammoth follow-up of Raj Kumar and his histrionic profanity in dialogues soaked in sarcasm – Chinoy Seth .. in Waqt for example! They still manage to collect coins and throw them in mid-sized cities.

Krishna Shah, the producer of PIO, brought his cinema, cinema describing the Indian film experience. With a few changes he is likely to have a good run today!

Politics is the ultimate power game, with the meaning of improving, serving and sustaining a country on a global scale, or so they say. The Union Cabinet has undergone recent expansion. Certainly, it is not without Method, but only those who are in the cockpit can know the immediate, future, internal and external demands of the country. In a democracy, which also has $ 1.35 billion, every aspect is important. The common perception of man, the provisions for various working classes, industry and the fight against an eternal pandemic is one method, which includes so many sub-methods.

This is a great exercise for any government that has ever ruled this instinctively secular democracy. Current felt needs were for adequate representations to pacify regionalism, a push on education, with a brilliant generation to come confused about the next exam, screening test due to Covid security. The finances and the money in circulation and the stimuli of the MMSE are in sight.

The new Ministry of Cooperatives is perhaps at the origin of keeping the farmer in employment. Amul’s success is a model in cooperative enterprises which swept away all international competition. The next step would be to make it a global brand. Not to mention the quality, low fat content and cholesterol of Indian cattle milk, is expected to hit Marts shelves in the west, with new dietary recommendations for post-Covid survivors. It can be called proverbially the milk and dairy products of human goodness!

Restructuring of health at all levels is a necessity. The rural-urban classification can remain. The public and private sectors are working at full speed. But the returns on infrastructure and investment would require a displacement of complicated or highly investigated cases such as kidney failure, transplants, liver transplants, cardiac surgeries and procedures, strokes to be managed by tertiary care centers, public or private. As the daily operating cost is constant, the shorter billing / stay ratio for advanced procedures will be more acceptable. It will also increase the participation of third-party payers, public or private. We are currently working with intermediaries backed by central general insurance companies.

A forceful new health minister (no comparison) will take a close look at professionalism, payments, procedures, pharmaceutical inputs and patient satisfaction levels, including the expansion of the Ayush program. Working at lower margins, the expanding market will make it an attractive business.

There may be a method to the recent protection vacuum by withdrawing Western forces to a neighboring country. I defer to the fact that India has good diplomatic and trade relations with the superpowers concerned.

The rest, like the great Mrinal Sens Ek Din Protidin, I leave it to the reader to decide, even if Ek Din Achanak would be more appropriate!

Hamney socha tha ki Hakim sey karengey fariyaad,

By who kambakht bhi uska chahney wala nikla Ghalib

(I thought I would complain to the chef,

Even he, the unscrupulous was on the other side)

