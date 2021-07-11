Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh replaces Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Manav, poses with Ankita Lokhande in the first photos | Web series





Filming for Pavitra Rishta 2 has started and the series’ new cast has also been announced. Supported by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji digital platform, Pavitra Rishta 2 stars Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The role was previously played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he left the show to focus on his Bollywood career. Ankita Lokhande returns as Archana. The digital streaming platform shared photos from the early days of filming Pavitra Rishta 2 on Instagram on Sunday. In the photos, Shaheer Sheikh was seen posing with Ankita Lokhande with a wink in her hand. He was also seen posing with Usha Nadkarni. The caption read: “Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness Manav and Archana’s extraordinary love story. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; soon streaming on # ALTBalaji. “ Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. “Ok whatever, this show will make us miss the ssr even more, but I know Shaheer would do a fantastic job. All the best for the team,” said one fan. “All the best shaheer !! I know you have the best in store for us,” said another fan. “No one can replace Sushant … but I’ll treat this as a new story,” added a third fan. “I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to love someone else as Manav than SSR, but I can’t wait to see the new jodi! I wish it was a new story instead,” said a fourth. Also read: Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda visit Ananya Panday and her family after the death of their grandmother. See the pictures Unlike the previous season, Pavitra Rishta 2 is expected to debut on the digital platform. Earlier this month, casting director Aditya Suranna told Zoom Digital: “Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it’s a challenge for everyone. The task isn’t just for me. but also for the actors who got stuck. If we’ve seen something already, we’ve already set a benchmark. If it was a new show, everything we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (we all have a benchmark). “ “It’s not only for me but for the actors, the directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande plays the role of Archana, Usha madame plays her part. We’ve seen them before and loved them. But for the rest of the cast, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it’s a big challenge to live up to this space. But at the same time , it’s a challenge for the directors, me and other actors too, ”he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/pavitra-rishta-2-shaheer-sheikh-replaces-sushant-singh-rajput-as-manav-poses-with-ankita-lokhande-in-first-pics-101626011608389.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos