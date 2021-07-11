Ricky Gervais Clarifies Cancellation Culture Remarks About “The Office”





Yes, we live in a world where Ricky Gervais has to clarify the context of a joke he made on Office be canceled if it aired today due to the crop’s cancellation in a recent BBC interview that some media misinterpreted for their audiences. Several sources reported that Gervais said his version of Office would be canceled if it was made today, which is incorrect. During the recent BBC interview where the comic book actor was talking about Office at age 20, he joked that the show was taken off the air due to offensive jokes. I mean now it would be canceled. I look forward to when they pick one thing and try to undo it, he said. Someone said they might try to cancel it someday, and I say, well, they cancel it. I got paid! ‘ According to Gervais, what he meant was that Office would be canceled if it aired today, not that it would do something offensive today. Just to be clear, I didn’t say The Office would be canceled if it was done today. That does not make any sense. He is always there. This is my actual quote. Someone said they might try to cancel it someday, and I said, well, they cancel it. I got paid! ‘ Clearly a joke, he wrote to its more than 14 million followers. Gervais and Stephen Merchant created, wrote and directed Office together. Gervais played the role of office manager David Brent, a tactless idiot who often made insipid and offensive jokes and remarks. In The Office, audiences are encouraged to identify with not the ignorant Brent, but the Dawn characters. [Lucy Davis] and Tim [Martin Freeman], and the victims of Brent’s ill-conceived comments are never racial or gendered caricatures, rather they are ordinary, intelligent people, Gervais told the BBC according to Hollywood journalist. The show only lasted two seasons in the UK and a two-part holiday special, but spawned NBC’s US remake starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott that spanned nine successful seasons. Gervais made a cameo appearance as David in one of the US episodes and also reprized the role from the 2016 film. David Brent: Life on the Road. Michael is a music and television junkie with a passion for most things that are not complete and utter boredom. You can follow him on Twitter @Tweetskoor Flux Office on Peacock

