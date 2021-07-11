Entertainment
Museum in Baltimore Announces 175 New Art Acquisitions (Copy) | Arts and entertainment
BALTIMORE The Baltimore Museum of Art announced earlier this month that it had received a large pledged donation of 90 works of art by nearly 70 artists from longtime museum supporters Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff.
The gift is particularly strong in photographs and works on paper, including those created by acclaimed artists Hans Hofmann, Helen Frankenthaler, Grace Hartigan, Alfredo Jaar, Christopher James, Louise Lawler, Andres Serrano, Gary Simmons, Wolfgang Tillmans, Sze Tsung Leong and Fred Tomaselli. The collection also includes significant works by artists based in or with close ties to Baltimore such as Larry Cook, Roland Freeman, Connie Imboden, Soledad Salame, Elizabeth Talford Scott and Stephen Towns.
Examples of other paintings, sculptures, textiles, multimedia works and decorative arts include those of Anthony Caro, Leonardo Drew, Sam Gillam, Hun-Chung Lee and Sarah Sze. The donation coincides with the upcoming opening in December 2021 of the new BMA Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff Center for the Study of Prints, Drawings and Photographs, which is supported by a $ 5 million donation from the couple.
During the winter and spring of 2021, the BMA acquired 175 objects through purchase and donation that encompass a wide range of contemporary art across media, as well as historical objects that add artistic and cultural significance to the collections of the museums. Most are the artist’s firsts in the BMAs collection.
As part of its acquisitions, the BMA and the Menil Collection will co-commission The SNCC Manifestoes, a new multi-channel video installation by internationally renowned artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah. The video will explore the work and impact of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, as narrated by Baltimore historian Taylor Branch.
These acquisitions represent an incredible range of artistic achievements as well as the commitment of the BMAs curatorial team to bringing new and important voices to our collections. Over the past few years, we’ve focused on rectifying critical omissions in our post-war and contemporary collections as part of an effort to tell a truer narrative of art history. We are now looking deeper into history and across geography and culture to reveal artists, works of art, and innovations that may have been under-recognized in centuries past to shift the conversation around the diversification of collections from the modern era to the history that underpins it. I look forward to working with our talented curators and team on this effort, and I am grateful to donors like Nancy and Stan, who continue to support our vision and our ongoing work, said Christopher Bedford, BMA Director Dorothy Wagner Wallis.
About the Baltimore Art Museum
Founded in 1914, the Baltimore Museum of Art inspires people of all ages and backgrounds through exhibitions, programs and collections that tell a long history of art challenging long-standing narratives and embracing new voices . Our exceptional collection of over 95,000 objects spans many eras and cultures and includes the world’s largest public collection of works by Henri Matisse; one of the finest collections of prints, drawings and photographs in the country; and a growing number of works by contemporary artists from diverse backgrounds.
The museum also stands out with a neoclassical building designed by American architect John Russell Pope and two beautifully landscaped gardens featuring an array of modern and contemporary sculptures. The BMA is located three miles north of Inner Harbor, adjacent to the main Johns Hopkins University campus, and has a community office in Lexington Market.
General admission is free so everyone can enjoy the power of art. For more information call 443-573-1700 or visit artbma.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.cecildaily.com/somdnews/arts_and_entertainment/museum-in-baltimore-announces-175-new-art-acquisitions-copy/article_da6610d6-e236-5efe-8e63-76c9e162efa8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]