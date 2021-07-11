Actor with his daughter, Sean Penn explores family ties in a Cannes film





(Correct the first paragraph to say Sunday, not Saturday) CANNES, France (Reuters) -Sean Penn said on Sunday he nearly missed out on the opportunity to star alongside his daughter Dylan for the first time in Flag Day, his latest film to compete for at the Cannes Film Festival – until actor Matt Damon cheered him on. Oscar winner Penn plays John Vogel, a true wheel merchant who has gone from one failed business venture to another, causing grief to his daughter Jennifer, who revere him. According to a book by journalist Jennifer Vogel, Penn told a press conference in Cannes that he had a picture of his daughter Dylan when reading the script – but it took convincing to put himself in place of Jennifer’s father, when he was already directing. The last effort I made not to play it was when I sent the script about a month and a half before filming started to Matt Damon, who called me, not to say that he could do it, not to say he couldn’t do it, but to say I was a jerk not to do it, Penn said. Vogel was a notorious petty criminal who found himself embroiled in counterfeiting, although Flag Day is more interested in how he fools those he loves and lies to himself. The directors of Into The Wild’s latest effort behind the camera has so far earned mixed reviews, with reviews from Screendaily pointing to flaws in the way the characters are presented, including Jennifer’s transition from an anguished teenager. to a budding journalist. Most critics, however, have praised the acting duo at its center, including the performance of Dylans, and Sean Penn as the exuberant, fun-loving father who tries to maintain his grand illusion as his dream comes true. American goes wrong. THE TWO ALPHA The film is in competition with entries from other renowned directors such as Wes Anderson, in the return of festivals to the French Riviera after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dylan Penn is also joined by his real-life brother Hopper Jack Penn onscreen. Their mother Robin Wright, also an actress, divorced Sean Penn in 2010. I got into this project watching it because it’s my job, … it’s my boss, said Dylan Penn, adding that their relationship was very different in real life than John and Jennifer Vogel’s. Were both alpha, it can clash sometimes, but I think it ultimately worked. Penn, who is also involved in philanthropy and has organized a COVID-19 testing and vaccination campaign and sites in the United States, lambasted former U.S. President Donald Trumps for handling the pandemic at the press conference. When my team and I returned from testing and vaccination sites at night … to infuriating news – I really felt like there was someone with a machine gun slaughtering the most vulnerable communities from turret to turret. the White House, Penn said. . He said the Trump administration’s main contribution to tackling the health crisis ahead of the late 2020 election was to pre-order doses of the vaccine. Reporting by Sarah White; edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-filmfestival-cannes-flag-day/acting-with-daughter-sean-penn-explores-family-ties-in-cannes-film-idUSKBN2EH094 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos