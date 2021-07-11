Entertainment
Valerie Bertinelli expresses her regret for having contributed to the “culture of food” by promoting Jenny Craig
Valerie Bertinelli opens up about her past “buying in the food industry” after posting a moving video in which she reacted to an online bodyshar.
The actress and TV personality shared a video on her Instagram over the weekend in which she got emotional and started crying. She gave a speech to her followers highlighting a commentator from a previous article who noted that Bertinelli needed to lose weight.
While the video ended on an empowerment note in which the star called on people to empathize when they see that a public or private figure in their lives has gained weight, some have noticed that the former Jenny Craig’s pitchwoman is now talking about body shame issues.
Responding to a particularly aggressive commentator on Twitter, Bertinelli admitted that she has “helped create the problem” in the past when it comes to giving people negative body image issues.
“Sorry Valerie Bertinelli @Wolfiesmom – you have spent decades telling the rest of us to lose weight, weight loss shakes, potions and snake oil and NOW want to be a body shame warrior “You don’t become a victim when you helped create the problem. Grow up if you can’t take the heat,” the netizen wrote.
The Saturday, Bertinelli responded: “Somehow I don’t think you’re really sorry, but let me answer anyway. I’m not a victim. I can handle the heat. I made the video for so that I can express my feelings instead of crushing them and eating them, which is what I usually do. “
In a follow-up tweet, the actress opened up about her time as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, expressing regret for joining a diet culture system and bragging about it for other women facing the same issues. as a solution.
“Yes, I spent 6 years paying for Jenny Craig. (Your calculations a little wrong)” she wrote. “I bought my whole life in the food industry, then I became part of the problem, so today I am getting the karma for my actions.”
Bertinelli concluded: “You can go ahead and judge whatever you want. However, I can warn you, from experience, that this kind of karma doesn’t feel right either.”
In her first video post, Bertinelli responded to a negative comment noting that she had gained weight over the past year.
“Because you see, I don’t have a bathroom scale or clothes that I try to put on every day and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what I have become. needed that help to let me know I needed to lose weight, ”the star said sarcastically. “You are not useful.”
The actress has had a difficult year. In addition to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of the world, her ex-husband and father of her son, Eddie Van Halen, died in October.
Through the tears, she added, “Because when you see someone who put weight on my first thought is that that person is obviously going through certain things. Because if I could lose weight and keep it off, I would. But since I didn’t succeed with that, all my life at 61, I’ve always dealt with you, you think I’m not fed up, ma’am? Where’s the compassion? “
