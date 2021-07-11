Today’s list of famous birthdays for July 11, 2021 includes celebs Lil Kim, Alessia Cara





Top celebrity birthdays July 11, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Lil Kim, Alessia Cara and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on July 11, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actress Sela Ward attends the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful People in Media’s Annual Cocktail Party at The Pool on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Sela Ward turns 65 Fun fact: appeared as president in the Independence Day sequel FILE – In this file photo from March 7, 2014, Suzanne Vega poses for a portrait in New York City. Vega will be 61 on July 11. (Photo by Carlo Allegri / Invision / AP, File)Carlo Allegri / Invision / AP Singer Suzanne Vega turns 62 Fun fact: Graduated from Barnard College in New York Richie Sambora arrives at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Rocker Richie Sambora turns 62 Anecdote: Inducted into Rock Hall in 2018 as a member of Bon Jovi Lisa Rinna, left, and Harry Hamlin attend the 2020 “Night to Remember” in Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Lisa Rinna turns 58 Fun fact: married to actor Harry Hamlin in 1997 Jack Coleman, left to right, Zachary Levi, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Greg Grunberg attend a premiere of “Heroes Reborn” on Day 6 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Winter Garden Theater on Tuesday, September 15, 2015, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)Arthur Mola / Invision / AP Actor Greg Grunberg turns 55 Fun fact: two of her first TV show appearances were episodes of Melrose Place and Baywatch MC Lyte, left, and Lil ‘Kim perform “UNITY” during a tribute to Queen Latifah at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Rapper Lil Kim turns 46 Fun fact: The first Grammy nomination came in 1998 Alessia Cara, left, and Juanes perform a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer Alessia Cara turns 25 Fun fact: was born in Toronto Discover other celebrities born in Canada More celebrities with birthdays today Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer Jeff Hanna is 74 years old. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (Soap) is 72 years old. Actor Bruce McGill (Animal House) is 71 years old. Actor Stephen Lang is 69 years old. Actor Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) is 68 years old. Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy is 64 years old. Reggae singer Michael Rose from Black Uhuru is 64 years old. Actor Mark Lester (Oliver) is 63 years old. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 63 years old. Weezer’s bassist Scott Shriner is 56 years old. Actor Debbe Dunning (Home Improvement) is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (The Jeff Corwin Experience) is 54 years old. Actor Justin Chambers (Grays Anatomy) is 51 years old. Actor Leisha Hailey (The L Word) is 50 years old. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) is 49 years old. Actor Jon Wellner (CSI) is 46 Rapper Lil Zane is 40. Actor David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place) is 32 years old. Actor Connor Paolo (Revenge) is 31 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on July 11 John Qunicy Adams, 6th President of the United States Alfred Binet, French psychologist – IQ test EB White, author Yul Brynner, actor Tab Hunter, actor Giorgio Armani, fashion designer with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

