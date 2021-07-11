Here are the best-selling songs and albums in Korea in the first half of 2021 – Manila Bulletin





(Clockwise from top left) NCT Dream, Seventeen, IU, Brave Girls, BTS and BLACKPINK (Twitter, Instagram)

Gaon Music Chart has released the list of Korea’s top-selling songs and albums and top-selling artists for the first half of 2021. Albums table In the first half of 2021, album sales of the top 400 totaled 26 million copies, an increase of 7.6 million over the same period last year and equivalent to 62% of total sales in 2020. In the album category, NCT Dreams Hot Sauce, released in May, ranked first followed by Seventeens Your Choice, EXOs Dont Fight the Feeling, member of EXO Baekhyuns Bambi and BTS BE. The 20 best-selling albums in Korea for the first half of 2021 are: 1. NCT Dream – Hot Sauce – 2,049,042 2. Seventeen – Your choice – 1 391 964 3. EXO – Don’t fight the feeling – 1,216,175 4. EXO Baekhyun – Bambi – 1 007 625 5. BTS – BE – 970 197 6. Dream NCT – Hello future – 869 086 7. TXT – The Chapter of Chaos: Freeze – 784 394 8. ENHYPEN – Border: Carnival – 636.222 9. TWICE – The Taste of Love – 522 876 10. ATEEZ – Zero: Fever, Pt. 2 – 502 150 11. BLACKPINKs Ros – R – 477 859 12. Super Junior – The Renaissance – 467 556 13. UI – Lilac – 382 008 14. NCT – NCT Resonance Pt. 2 – 377.856 15. ASTRO – All Yours – 360 304 16. ITZY – Guess Who – 331,709 17. Kang Daniel – Yellow – 320 129 18. Monsta X – One of a kind – 305 808 19. Treasure – The first stage: Effect of treasure – 302 502 20. SHINee – Don’t call me – 301 348 Digital graphic Gaons’ digital chart for the first half of the year is based on BGM streaming, downloads and sales. IU came in first (and fourth) followed by Brave Girls, BTS and KyoungSeo. The top 20 songs on the Gaons’ digital charts for the first half of 2021 are: 1.UI – Celebrity – 612 091 106 2. Courageous Girls – Rollin ‘- 531 891 270 3. BTS – Dynamite – 438,420,726 4.UI – Lilac – 407 573 975 5. KyoungSeo – Shining Star – 401 355 030 6. Justin Bieber – feat Peaches. Daniel César and Giveon – 337 607 147 7. Jang Beom-Jun – I can’t sleep – 336 504 468 8. Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda & Mushvenom – feat VVS. JUSTHIS – 329 553 655 9. BLACKPINK – Lovesick Girls – 315 955 106 10. UI – Hold my hand – 310 572 447 11. Sandeul – Slightly tipsy – 309 989 785 12. Courageous Girls – We Roll – 296 453 897 13. Song I Han – I will be your shining star – 282 946 261 14. IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga from BTS – 278 507 280 15. UI – Blueming – 273 525 303 16. Jukjae – Will you walk with me? – 270 594 313 17. Yang Yoseob and Jung Eun-ji-Love Day (2021) -259 156 949 18. 10cm – Borrow your night – 258 415 162 19. Akmu – How can I love grief, you are the one I love – 253,785,622 20. BLACKPINKs Ros – Field – 252 601 355 Social graphic Gaons Social Chart is based on popularity on YouTube, TikTok, V LIVE, Mubeat, and My Celebs. The top 10 most popular artists in the first half of 2021 are: 1. BTS 2. BLACKPINK 3. Lim Young Woong 4.UI 5. TWICE 6. Lee Chan-won 7. Young Tak 8. EXO 9. Block B 10. Stray children



