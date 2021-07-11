Loki finally recognizes the big deal with MCU costumes





There’s a big problem with costumes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie finally recognizes it in Disney’s Loki.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. All along Loki, there are times when the series seems like a big reflection on the MCU. Right from the start at TVA, Loki has access to his entire timeline, which appears to be Hiddleston looking back at his Marvel movie moments. At various points throughout the series, Loki and Sylvie also appear to be breaking through the fourth wall, almost acknowledging that they are on a show or that someone is watching them. The series also attempts to answer Marvelplot’s lingering holes and questions. For example, he explains all the plot holes in Avengers: Endgame saying everything had to happen because of the sacred VAT timeline. Related: MCU Explains How Loki Could Have Survived Infinity War Oneproblem with Marvel is finally mentioned Loki Episode 5. After Loki and Sylvie get together they are sitting and talking when Loki says he is cold. Hiddleston’s god of mischief conjures a blanket for himself, and he offers to conjure one for Sylvie as well. Sylvie refuses at first, saying she could use something else instead. “You could conjure a new outfit for me. You have no idea how uncomfortable something like this is,” she says.And with that, Sylvie points out a Marvel issue that goes largely unnoticed. The MCU has a problem with their costumes, and Sylvie’s line acknowledges it. While the costumes are generally a reflection of Marvel comics, creating them in real life makes them uncomfortable and impractical. Marvel actors have talked about the excessive sweating from filming in the heat in full suits, and bathroom breaks are unnecessarily difficult. Additionally, actress Elizabeth Olsen admitted that she was uncomfortable with Scarlet Witch’s plunging neckline. Makeup also makes things worse. Many actors, including Paul Bettany and Dave Bautista, spend hours putting on makeup every time they become their superhero characters. As uncomfortable as the costumes are, it seems Marvelis is at least making an effort to make them better. Di Martino revealed that his Sylvie costume contains special hidden zippers. These hidden zippers allow her to breastfeed her child without having to completely change her costume. Also, Marvel costumes are often not as sexualized as they are in Marvel comics. There are obviously exceptions, such as Scarlet Witch’s cleavage. However, movies often stray away from the more sexually obvious outfits. Wearing revealing outfits while fighting crime just doesn’t make sense, and it’s good that Marvel admits it. Adding zippers to Di Martino’s costume is a good start, so it looks like the studio is at least trying to save their heroes from the bad costumes. Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +. More: Loki Caused His Own Confusing Plot Hole For Lady Loki Fast & Furious 11 will struggle to end the saga without a Paul Walker return

