Season 2, Episode 4, “E is for the Elevator”

One of the limitations of writing a TV episode recap is that recaps must use a two-dimensional medium to present a summary of a visual three-dimensional work of art. Now normally the written word is good enough to convey the facts and feelings of an episode, allowing the reader to experience at least part of what the viewer has seen. But every now and then a visual or performance comes along that is so striking, so sublime, that it’s almost impossible to put into words.

This is what it feels like to try to describe Michael Emerson’s performance as Leland Townsend, whose exorcism opens Wrongthe fourth episode of “E Is for Elevator”. For a moment he is seething like a mad dog. The next, he gives David one of the most memorable eyebrow raises in television history.

Townsend delivered moments like this week after week (who can forget “yum yum”), much to the delight of this recap. David, on the other hand, is not happy with it. Worse, there is no end in sight, as this is only the first of the many exorcisms for Leland that David has to attend.

While David looks after Leland, Kristen and Ben investigate the disappearance of Wyatt, a teenager who carved a pentagram on his bedroom floor and engraved “EL Game 8-4-2-13-1” on his desk. . With the help of Kristen’s daughters, they find out that it is the elevator game, a Japanese ritual where pressing the buttons on an elevator in a certain order takes the rider to hell. Failure to follow the rules of the game causes haunting, and those who are haunted are tasked with carving a pentagram.

Kristen, Ben, and his daughters look at security footage from the last time Wyatt was seen, which shows him entering an elevator and never getting out. Police believe he took the elevator to the roof, where there are no cameras, went down the stairs and fled. But Kristen and Ben decide to entertain elevator game theory and give it a try. However, the building does not have a 13th floor, which prevents them from completing the game.

As they leave, they meet one of Wyatt’s friends, who reveals that Wyatt’s girlfriend, Felicia, has also disappeared while playing the ElevatorGame. She provides an audio recording of Felicia in the elevator, also struggling to figure out what to do with the absence of the 13th floor before being heard screaming, as if she is collapsing to death.

Back in church, David gives Leland his rosary to prepare him for his next exorcism. Leland returns the favor by taunting David about the Church’s lack of black representation and his racist past. David is able to ignore it, but when he decides to speak of race and slavery for his first homily, he faces some setback from his pastoral teacher for speaking of “controversy for the sake of controversy.” .

Ben calls Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub) again and again to help her figure out the elevator game, which takes her on a ghost tour of New York City. There they learnTeke Teke, a 14-year-old girl who was cut in half by the elevator and now haunts Wyatt’s apartment building. The ghost’s name comes from the sound she makes with her fingernails as she drags her body across the floor, a sound Kristen hears the same night in her home. However, it just turns out that Sheryl is looking at something on her computer.

Kristen heads back to the building to test the elevator game again, this time stopping between the 12th and 14th floors to resolve the 13th floor issue the team continues to run into. As Kristen investigates, she hears the sound of teke teke and the wails of a monster. Suddenly the elevator goes up a bit, trapping Kristen just likeTeke Tekereveals itself in all its macabre horror. Kristen is able to free herself just in time and gives Dr. Boggs a call, blaming the “hallucinations” on the prescription he gave her.

David spends his night with Kevin, another black priest in training. The two attend an event with renegade Catholics, where David gets into an altercation to defend his faith and the Church. This attracts the attention of an Evangelical Church minister, who invites David to stop. “Come over there and you will be home,” he said to David. “What the Catholic Church does not do, we do.

Ben decides to try the game himself and discovers that Felicia and Wyatt have pressed the buttons for the first and third floors, thus making number 13. The elevator takes him to a basement, where he discovers the bodies. decomposed of the two teenagers. , who starved to death after the elevator doors closed, trapping them and now Ben below.

David, meanwhile, is allowed to deliver his full homily, but the crowd is smaller than expected. Whether the Church got involved or not is unclear, but Kristen is there, which is most important to David. Leland is also present, sitting in the back, happily eating his popcorn as if returning to the theater after more than a year in quarantine.

Still trapped under the building with his broken phone battery, Ben begins typing a will, writing tearful farewell messages to his family and friends. As if things weren’t going well enough, he also receives a visit from Abbey, his demon friend, who calls him out over his hypocrisy after starting to pray forGod. As all seems lost, the elevator doors open, revealing Kristen and David, who have also managed to find the basement. “You’re fine now, mate,” Kristen told Ben sobbing. Words should be heartwarming. But with Abbey also hitchhiking to safety in the elevator, one can’t help but worry about what the future holds for Ben the Magnificent.

