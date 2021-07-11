Watch: the Valimai update is finally here, with a sleek Ajith





Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others.

Ajith looks first to Valimai is finally here. The animated poster video opens with a silhouette of the star in biker gear, wearing a leather jacket and helmet. Power is a state of mind, the video says, before showing off different looks of the film actor. The video also revealed that the highly anticipated film will be released in 2021. Besides Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others. Ajith fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his next film for months now and are constantly looking for news on the film’s progress. Fans were even asking for updates from Valimai at political and other public events unrelated to the film, like the India-England test match in Chennai and Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ trip to the city. . This prompted Ajith to release a statement in February asking fans to be patient. He said he was upset with some of his fans for asking for updates at unrelated events, and asked them to refrain from doing so. The poster for the first preview was due to be released on May 1, marking Ajith’s 50th birthday. It became the norm for filmmakers to release important movie updates on celebrity birthdays, and production company Bayview Projects LLP had even officially announced the release of the first preview on that date. However, on April 23, producer Boney Kapoor announced that the release had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Policymakers noted that the devastating second wave and the resulting financial and emotional toll on thousands of Indians was unforeseen at the time of the announcement. Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who rose to fame with the 2017 action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. He previously worked with Ajith for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi movie Pink. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for Valimai. Look at the official poster of the movement of Valimai: Read also : RRR makers set to release Roar of RRR video on July 15 From Anjali to the finale: 11 South Indian movies that show the father-daughter bond

