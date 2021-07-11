Kartik Aaryan Remembers “Nanu” After His Death: “I Hope To Have Your Loot One Day” | Bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a touching tribute to his grandfather after his death. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a childhood photo, in which we see his “nanu” carrying a young Kartik in his arms.

“Hope to have your booty someday. RIP Naanu,” he captioned his post. Kartik’s friends from Bollywood all offered their condolences on the post. His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar, left a folded hands emoji on his post. Huma Qureshi wrote RIP.

Actor Ananya Panday’s grandmother also died on Saturday. She also took to Instagram to share old photos with her ‘grandfather’ and wrote: “Rest in power, my angel. When she was born doctors said she would not live beyond a few. years because of a faulty heart valve, but my grandmother lived it and how. She worked every day until the age of 85, going to work at 7 in the morning with her block heels and her hair redhead. She inspired me every day to do what I love and I’m so grateful that I grew up giving me her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages , she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never failed to make me laugh. Our family life. You are too loved to ever forget Grandma – I love you so much. “

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan. He has several projects going on, including Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also has a project that was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but the producers recently announced that the title will be changed to avoid hurting the feelings of communities.