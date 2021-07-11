Jodie Turner-Smith victim of Gucci jewelry theft – the hollywood reporter





As the Cannes Film Festival emerges from the pandemic to celebrate cinema, some of the ugly realities of luxury living on the French Riviera are starting to emerge. Jodie Turner-Smith, in Cannes to support her star tour in American cinema After Yang, was the victim of a jewelry theft on Friday, according to his press secretary. On Sunday mid-afternoon in France, Turner-Smith tweeted “I didn’t think I would spend 2.5 hours at the police station on my last day in Cannes, but here we are …” I didn’t think I would spend 2.5 hours at the police station on the last day in Cannes, but here we are – Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021 French local media Nice-Matin reported that the theft took place on Friday, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., in the actress’ room at an unnamed hotel on the Croisette. Nice-Martin sources estimated the jewelry to be worth tens of thousands of euros. No signs of tampering were found in the room, which was accessible by magnetic card. Representatives for Turner-Smith and the Cannes police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The actress is the latest face of Gucci Haute Joaillerie and has been adorned with Gucci couture and jewelry throughout the festival. Walking the carpet Thursday night for the world premiere of After Yang, she wore a yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings featuring yellow beryls and diamonds, as well as a tanzanite and heart-shaped diamond ring in white gold. Moments before his red carpet at the 74th @festival_cannes, @MissJodiethe face of the last #GucciHighJewelry countryside, captured by #AmandaCharchian wearing a selection of Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry pieces. #AlessandroMichele # Cannes2021 # Cannes74 pic.twitter.com/afwbhC5wqA – gucci (@gucci) July 9, 2021 Thefts of high-value jewelry are a recurring dark side of Cannes’ glitz and glamor. During the 2013 festival, $ 1.4 million worth of Chopard jewelry was removed from the safe in the Suite Novotel Cannes Center room of a Chopard employee. The suspect was able to access the safe through an adjoining room with a connecting door. The jewelry was in Cannes to be loaned to several Hollywood stars walking the red carpet that year. Having burst into Queen & Slim opposite Daniel Kaluuya, Turner-Smith recently played the role of Anne Boleyn in a British miniseries. She came to Cannes to support the title in competition Un Certain Regard by director Kogonada After Yang, a sci-fi drama about a family mourning the death of their android, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell.

