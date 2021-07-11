Luca is just good and it’s okay





TJ Reid leaves his review on Pixar’s Luca.

It’s long been clear that Pixar is made up of people who like to put on bars. Setting the bar is impressive in itself, but even more admirable than it is a constant determination to cross and raise that bar when it would sometimes be much easier to trip over it, take your billions and come home. It must be exhausting to expect so much of yourself, and standards this high often make the inevitable good but not big leaps appear than they actually are. It was the metaphor I had in mind when I watched Luca, Disney / Pixars’ latest offering, a film that takes a step back from the company’s usual grand ambitions and just dares to be good. There are a few things that we audience members have come to expect from Pixar over the years after being constantly spoiled by creative storylines, sharp writing, cutting edge animation, and mature but still kid-friendly themes, to name a few. Luca, unfortunately, falls short of most of them. The plot is simple and feels more than familiar, hinting at another ocean dweller who wanted to be where people are, and there aren’t too many of those special moments that make adults laugh as hard as the adults do. children. I wasn’t a big fan of animation either, especially the wacky character models. Finally, the themes basically boil down to accepting others, being a good parent and being a good friend. All of this is important, of course, but certainly less ambitious than the heavy themes explored in previous Pixar films like Toy Story, Upside Down, Coco, and Soul. But let me be perfectly clear: this movie is not bad. It’s actually quite pleasant, funny and heartwarming. The voice acting is predictable, the overall vibe is relaxed and vibrant (and Italian!), And while I wasn’t a fan of the animation, that didn’t mean the animation was still bad, and I didn’t. don’t think water has ever been better represented in CG than here. Perhaps the best compliment I can give Luca, though, is the fact that my six-year-old nephew (who still struggles to pay attention to an entire feature at times) watched it twice. over the past week. All of this to say that entirely original storylines, an abundance of fun moments, and cathartic dives into the human psyche don’t necessarily make a great movie – it’s just that the relative lack of one or two of them maintains. Luca to measure up to the best of the best. If this film had been made by a smaller studio, I would sing its praises over and over from a mountain top. But since it’s from Pixar, I can see it’s only remembered until their next heartbreaking movie about, I don’t know, anthropomorphic shoes or something. Luca is now available on Disney +.

