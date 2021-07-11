Suhana Khan clearly won the silhouette challenge with this photo | Bollywood





Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is living the good life in New York City. She shared photos from several parties she attended over the past few weeks. On Sunday, she reposted a photo shared by her friend Muskan Chanana. In the photo, their faces are not visible but only their silhouettes are seen. Both girls are seen in tight dresses, high heels and their hair styled in curls. They are seen standing in front of a blood red moon installation. Muskan shared more photos from the party but Suhana was only seen in this one. Muskar is a good friend of another star child, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Suhana is in New York where she is taking a film studies course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She has acted in a few school plays and also in a short film that she made with her classmates from her school in England. Suhana, who is the only daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, has expressed interest in becoming an actor like her father. Shah Rukh, however, said his three children would need to complete their education before they could pursue a career in Bollywood. Read also : Taapsee Pannu celebrates boyfriend Mathias Boe’s birthday with friends, sister Shagun gives a glimpse of the decor Suhana also spoke about the criticism she often faces online. Speaking to Vogue in 2018, she said: “I always find it difficult because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Photos from my private Instagram account are being leaked. there are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they are just talking. And that can ruin your confidence in you. I keep telling myself that enemies are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that it doesn’t upset me. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself that other people have bigger problems. “

