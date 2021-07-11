Vail’s events start to return to the calendar





Oktoberfest returns to Lionshead and Vail Village in September. Highline Sports & Entertainment will be producing the events again.

Daily archive photo As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, events return and James Deighan is ready to shift gears again. Just over a year ago, Deighan announced that Highline Sports & Entertainment had become inactive after 26 years and that employees had been put on leave. Highline had been a fixture on the event scene in the Vail area and had produced music and other events across the country. The company produced the last two stationary Vail America Days parades, but other than that there were no other events to hold. With Highline folding his tent, Deighan shifted gears and created Highline Medical Solutions, which has hosted COVID tests ranging from individuals on vacation to mass testing and vaccination events in Colorado, North Carolina and elsewhere. This company continues to work, but Deighan said Highline Sports & Entertainment is back at work. And people seem ready to go out, he added. People are chomping at the bit, Deighan said. We have been inundated with calls and emails. After an 18 month hiatus, Highline is now working on obtaining permits for the annual Gourmet on Gore event over the Labor Day weekend, as well as the September Oktoberfest weekends in Lionshead and at Vail Village. Fast turnaround times We called this our new growing season, Deighan said. The plan is to take events as they come. This will require quick work. Projects that previously took months to complete should now be ready to go in a matter of weeks. Noting how quickly the Vail Valley Foundation has come together this year GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Town Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar called the effort remarkable, adding that the event itself had changed a lot in those few weeks. Vlaar said everyone is working fast. The demands of Gourmet on Gore and Oktoberfest are short-term, Vlaar said. Yet, she added, the events of September are long-standing and tried. As summer turns into fall and then into winter, work continues on other events that have been canceled due to COVID. Vlaar said Powabunga will likely be back in the next ski season. The Revely Vail events at the start of the season are also set to return. After a successful first season, the Vail Magic of Lights show is also set to return, Vlaar said. As the above events return, questions remain about what the next few months might bring. Perhaps the biggest question concerns the Burton US Open Snowboard Championships . Vlaar said city officials talk to residents of Burton once a month, but nothing is firm yet. Vlaar noted that Highline, the Vail Valley Foundation, Burton and others have faced almost unimaginable challenges over the past year. They’ve all had a lot of change, Vlaar said. They retooled to survive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/news/eagle-valley/vail-events-are-starting-to-return-to-the-calendar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos