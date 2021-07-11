Leaker reveals heartbreaking Marvel’s ‘Guardians 3’ spoiler

We still have two years to wait before Marvel’s release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it seems too early to talk about any potential spoilers for the highly anticipated film. The film will premiere on May 5, 2023, with main shooting set to begin in late November. Much can change between now and April 2022, when filming could end. And a lot can change even in post-production. that is to say no matter Guardians 3 the plot spoiler we see today might not be valid in a few months. And we’re already hoping that this heart-wrenching spoiler doesn’t come true. Before going any further, we will warn you that potential spoilers follow below.

Best deal of the day If you have a Nintendo Switch, you must win this amazing Amazon offer! List of prices:$ 54.98 Price:$ 45.34 You save:$ 9.64 (18%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy now Available on Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We will see some of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder next, May 6, 2022. This could indicate where they are heading before Guardians 3 spear.

The last time we saw the Guardians, they were embarking on a whole new journey alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Thor were already fighting for control of the ship, much to the delight of the rest of the crew. The reality is that two other Guardians are in a much better position to lead the team in this particular timeline: Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

The heartbreak Guardians 3 plot spoiler

These two became real Avengers between Infinity war and End of Game. They have all but given up on their hopes of reuniting with their friends, but they played a pivotal role in defeating Thanos. But they have a lot of experience in righting wrongs on Earth and around the universe. And we loved them in End of Game.

Not all MCU movies have to deliver a heartbreaking death like Infinity war and End of Game did. But if a leak is correct, we could get exactly that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

An editor by the name of MyTimeToShineHello shared several specific Marvel details online in the past. Other Reddit users noticed he posted correct plot details to Loki episode 5. The leaker revealed that Kid Loki killed Thor in a timeline and the variants are sent to Alioth. The leaker also revealed that Olga Kurylenko is the Taskmaster in Black Widow.

All of this indicates that the leaker has access to the secrets of Marvel. MyTimeToShineHello has also released details of other Marvel films. They said when the big one No way home open secret would be revealed. And they said that Marvel had shot several endings of Spider-Man 3 to prevent audiences from finding out who dies in this film.

This brings us to the new leaker Guardians 3 plot spoiler. They said on Reddit few months ago that Rocket will die. It’s a massive revelation and one that will break all of our hearts. Rocket has had an amazing arc so far, and we’re not ready to see him go.

The actual script is “amazing”

As I said earlier, a lot can change in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scenario. Even though this leak had access to the actual plot details, and even though the above spoiler is correct, we’ll need a long time to confirm it.

But the Guardians 3 the script already exists, since James Gunn finished it. Nebula actress Karen Gillan read it and Told Variety that “it’s amazing”. She developed this in an interview with Collider, where she mentioned “full tears” while reading it:

I read this script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there were full tears. It’s amazing, I think this is James’ strongest work to date with the Guardians and it’s just awesome. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things you want.

She teased Variety we will see a “sillier side of Nebula” in Taika Waititi Thor 4 Next year. But that’s the only spoiler you’ll get from her.

Best deal of the day Cook the perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find now on sale! List of prices:$ 39.99 Price:$ 37.99 You save:$ 2.00 (5%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy now Available on Amazon BGR may receive a commission