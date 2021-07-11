Why Evil Just Ditched Its Scariest Episode Yet | Entertainment

Entertainment
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers forEvil Season 2 Episode 4 E Is for Elevator.]
Wrong has been afraid of jumps since the series premiere. (Who could forget the first time the demon George paid Katja Herbarium psychologist Kristen Bouchard a visit? But we have to admit we’ve gotten used to it.) While E Is for Elevator certainly has one, it’s the truth behind a missing teenager that’s just as terrifying. And hey, when better for the psychological mystery to deliver its scariest episode yet than right after it’s been renewed for a third season?
Kristen, priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike colter), and skeptical / tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) are called when a teenager, Wyatt, goes missing and his parents find a pentagram on his bedroom floor. EL GAME 8-4-2-13-1 is engraved in his office. Kristens’ daughters inform him about the elevator game, which is supposed to take anyone who plays straight to hell. (The numbers are floors.) If you do any part of this game wrong, you will be haunted by the souls of those who died in the building, warns the online video ominously.
When Kristen, her daughters (who refuse to stay home, and she makes do with it), and Ben try, however, they run into a problem: there is no 13th floor. (Pressing 14 doesn’t work.) They get a lead from Wyatt’s friend: his best friend, Felicia, was his girlfriend, and she too disappeared after trying to find him while playing.
Ben and Kristen then continue their investigation separately. He hears of a 14-year-old girl who was cut in half when she tried to follow her dog out of the elevator and he fell in 1963; she reportedly haunts the hallways to this day. And when Kristen tries to play on her own again and stops between the 12th and 14th floors, she has a terrifying experience: a vision of a girl cut in half who crawls towards her and jumps on him. (Well, I’ll probably never be able to see that scene again.) Kristen being Kristen assumes it’s hallucinating about the medication she’s taking for her PTSD and calls her therapist, Dr. Kurt Boggs (Kurt fuller).
After taking advantage of a very real fear of getting stuck in an elevator and something tragically wrong,Wrong then reveals what happened to Wyatt and Felicia, via Ben’s own near-fatal experience. He realizes that by pressing 2, it looks like 13, for this step, and ends up on a sub-level of the building for which the elevator call buttons are broken, so when the doors close behind him, he has no way of escaping. . Also, there is no cell service (an eyesore in itself) so he cannot call for help. Over there with him? The bodies of the missing teenagers and of Bens, his own demon, Abby.
She’s there to comfort him, she says, before commenting on the messages he writes for loved ones on his slowly dying phone. Lucky for Ben, he doesn’t end up like Wyatt and Felicia. Kristen and David realize he’s missing and find him. Naturally, he immediately yells at them to keep the elevator open and Abby joins him as he rushes inside.
Ultimately, it’s the fact that it’s not something supernatural but that teens end up in the wrong place after following some stupid internet phenomenon that is the real threat and something that Kristen, David and Ben can’t stop easily. These will stay with us for a while.
Wrong, Sunday, Paramount +
