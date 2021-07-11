5 movies that deserve a boost for the most realistic ending





All’s well That ends well. This is probably the motto of all Bollywood films, especially those that fall under the romance or action genre. Well, love and war, the two of them are more complex than that.

Viacom18 Movies The movies create a dream world where the hero always wins, gets the girl, and they live happily ever after. In real life, however, people marry, get beaten up and unfortunately die too. However, some films have managed to tap into the real world where people sometimes lose love and life.

Eros International These movies deserve a shout out for going against the grain and serving their audiences with a more realistic and satisfying ending rather than the same old happy ending.

Eros International Here are five of those movies that gave us exactly the ending we needed: Disclaimer, spoilers to come. 1. Raanjhanaa There was a time when Bollywood glorified bullying a girl as an act of love and ended with the girl falling in love with her stalker. In Raanjhanaa, the character of Sonam Kapoors has an obsessive lover who stalks and threatens her but she refuses to give in. It ends with Dhanush helping Sonam who still hates him and dying with her by his side. 2. Queen The best part of Kanganas Queen was its salutary end. Even when her ex-fiance approaches her for the wedding after calling it off once, she doesn’t come back to him. Instead, she politely refuses the hero’s offer because she values ​​herself more than just getting attached to the guy for fun. 3. Devdas The beautiful story of childhood lovers who are divided by class of society and the pride of families, Devdas ends on an even more satisfying and realistic note than the story itself. Although the sets and costumes were larger than life, the end with Devdas to die at the gate of Paros was anything but happy and superficial. 4. Tumbbad For a movie that takes place around a supernatural and fantasy theme, it’s ironic that the characters and the ending are just too real. The father-son duo is plagued by greed that becomes a scourge for their lives. The father loses his life and the audience is left with a moral message instead of a happy ending. 5. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam In a perfect Bollywood world, Aishwarya’s character Nandini would have found her lover who was practically a male child. In the real world, this does not happen. No woman would choose a guy like Salman over the supportive and authentic Vanraj played by Ajay Devgn. But come to think of it, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali never talks about those unrealistic endings, anyway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/90313-movies-that-gave-us-a-realistic-and-satisfying-ending.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos