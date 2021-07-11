Dune actor teases his human computer psychopath character





Dune actor David Dastmalchian talks about his experience as a “creepy and disturbing” human computer in the upcoming film.

Actor DavidDastmalchian hints at his psychopathic character in upcomingDuneadaptation. The epic science fiction novel of the same name was published in 1965 by Frank Herbert. Set far into the future on the planet Arrakis, the story follows Paul Atréides, played by Timothe Chalamet in the new film. His noble family must rule the inhospitable planet, which has the mixture of spices. This drug has the ability to prolong life and improve its abilities. When the family is betrayed, Paul seeks revenge. There have been two adaptations of the novel in the past. David Lynch made a Duneadaptation in 1984, while a mini-series was released in 2000 on SyFy Channel. The latest film is directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) and co-written by JonSpaihts (Doctor strange) and Eric Roth (A star is born). The cast includes star names like Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgrd, David Dastmalchian and Charlotte Rampling. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Dune: Every Major Character Faction In The Book, Explained In an interview withSlash movie, Dastmalchian spoke of his high level of excitement being part ofDune. He embodies Mentat Piter de Vries. Mentats are described as human computers, which are trained to be extremely adept with logic. He explained how he viewed the character from the original novel and how he viewed the character entering the project. Read below for his comment: “With Piter, there’s this psychopathy that comes from being a Twisted Mentat, which is scary and disturbing. And getting me into his state of mind was difficult. So to speak a language, because Piters brain works at such a high level, it’s for all intents and purposes a human computer, speaking the very specific way the tongue would come out was actually that made perfect sense. It really seemed to add a lot to the character. It sounded more like help than an obstacle, if that makes sense. Piter was originally played by Brad Dourif in the adaptation of Lynch and by Jan Unger in the miniseries. Mentats were created as alternatives to AKA “thinking machines” computer devices which are prohibited in the Duneuniverse, adding to the character’s general tone of danger. In the novel he is described as “a thin, short man with an effeminate face.“Due to his addiction to the mix, his eyes are known to have a dark blue appearance. He serves Baron Vladimir Harkonnen with the utmost loyalty, who is played by Skarsgrd in the 2021 film. Dastmalchian’s enthusiasm for the role and the story is reassuring. Since the original novel is considered one of the greatest science fiction novels of all time, audiences and fans of the original novel have high expectations of the film. However, Villeneuve has proven himself to be an exceptional storyteller, especially when it comes to the sci-fi genre. The film was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), then was pushed back for another three weeks. Now,Duneis finally set to hit theaters on October 22. It will also be available on HBO Max on the same date, although it will be withdrawn after 31 days. Next: Matrix 4 vs. Dune: which movie will win the 2021 sci-fi movie battle Source:Slash movie Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge opens up about working with Dwayne Johnson

