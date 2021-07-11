Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Present: PDA-Heavy Music Video





Photo: Raymond Hall / GC Images Hello and welcome: it’s time to make contact with Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky once again, now that they’ve ripped the bandage off the PDA. Recently, the pair were spotted at Barcade in SoHo, A $ AP Rocky giving Rihanna a little kiss and her big fluffy bucket hat while they played Pac-Man. But weeks have passed since then, well, what are they doing now ?? More PDAs, I am happy to report. On Saturday Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky shot a music video together in the Bronx, looking very cuddly the whole time. Through It, it is not yet known which video the couple were filming, although A $ AP Rocky seems to be a safer bet. He recently confirmed to GQ that he is about to finish with his next album All smiles, which he described as very romantic when Rihanna has not released new music for five years. (Despite having teased, in March, that she might be releasing new material soon, but just 1 tho lol.) Anyway, A $ AP Rocky also called Rihanna the One and the love of my life in her GQ interview, and you know what? I think that’s what comes out of this shoot: Photo: Raymond Hall / GC Images Was there something like, I don’t know, touching the face, you wonder? In reality: Photo: Raymond Hall / GC Images Very pleasant! And what about a little old-fashioned grip? Ask and you will receive: Photo: Raymond Hall / GC Images Rihanna and A $ AP Rockys’ union has been known since at least December, when Rihanna brought him back to Barbados for a family Christmas. Although these two are longtime friends, the fact of their couple seemed pretty indisputable at this point. And now they’ve officially finished playing the shy! Congratulations to them, congratulations to the fans, here is a prom pose as a farewell gift: Photo: TheStewartofNY / GC Images Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

