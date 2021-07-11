Free North Lanarkshire Youth Activity Pass





Free passes providing access to summer activities ranging from swimming and golfing to art lessons and museum visits are available to North Lanarkshire students who receive free school meals. The activity pass is worth up to $ 52 and also provides access to skating, fitness classes, family photography events and popular local museums, and city officials are encouraging all eligible students to claim their pass to enjoy it during classes. School vacation. It comes as Club 365, the authority’s program to fight vacation hunger by providing food and activities, is experiencing a “record” year of demand for its program.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news from your area as well as features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshires recovery from the coronavirus pandemic right at your fingertips, 24/7. The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page according to the sections that interest you most. Head to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – ios – Android For visitors to the Summerlee Museum in Coatbridge and the North Lanarkshire Heritage Center in Motherwell, it includes daily play events including Lego engineering, parkour, arts and crafts, animal and science demonstrations , retro games and den building, as well as imaginative free play. The pass will cover use of the tram at the site and includes use of the new Heritage Center playground and, separately, also allows for a family photoshoot for up to six people at Summerlee, which can be reserved until July 18. with participants receiving a USB key of the photos taken. Younger guests can also enjoy four individual tours or a family package to each of the Time Capsule Water Park and Ice Rink in Coatbridge; and parent-child midweek memberships to Lochview or Palacerigg golf clubs, plus 1,000 balls to use during the summer at the Lochviews driving range. Fitness enthusiasts between the ages of 11 and 18 can also book up to five weekday afternoon circuit classes at Airdrie, Broadwood, Ravenscraig, Sir Matt Busby, Time Capsule, Tryst or Wishaw. Creative students aged six and over can book up to three drawing, painting and crafting sessions at the Bellshill Cultural Center; while performing arts groups will have sessions in Airdrie, Bellshill and Motherwell during this month, with elementary students in the morning and high school students in the afternoon. Councilor Frank McNally, Head of Education and Families, said: Our Club 365 summer activities program welcomes a record number of students to locations across North Lanarkshire. Summer Activity Passes are a great addition to our offering, offering a wide variety of activities for youth and families. Free sessions can be booked by calling 01236 341968 and choosing option 2; the lines are open weekdays from 8.45 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. Some events are on fixed dates while others are flexible opportunities. Callers must know which activity they wish to book as well as the date and time they plan to attend, and must quote the reference Club 365 21 to benefit from the free pass. * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.

