Why Khlo Kardashian should ignore Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom





This week, Tristan Thompson warmed up with Lamar Odom after the two decided to leave affectionate comments on Khlo Kardashian’s latest Instagram post.

Khlo Kardashian may have avoided discussing her breakup with Tristan Thompson due to the right timing at the end ofkeeping up with the Kardashians.However, that didn’t stop fans from noticing that she had removed the gigantic boulder that previously graced her ring finger. Recently, the drama continued when Tristan and Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom decided to leave competing comments on his latest Instagram post. Lamar started off the so-called “beef” when he commented on “Hottie” followed by some fire and heart emoji on Khlo’s latest Instagram post. Tristan wasn’t too keen on the fact that Khlo’s ex-husband slipped into the comments section and commented with slobbery-faced hearts and emojis before applauding Lamar. Tristan wrote: “@lamarodam God brought you back the first time around. Play if you want, different results” followed by some shrugging emojis. Tristan appears to be referring to the Lamar overdose in 2015, of which he suffered twelve strokes and six heart attacks. He spent four days in a coma before finally waking up and continuing his recovery in a drug rehab center in Los Angeles. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Lamar Odom Reveals Ex Khloe & Her Family Cut Ties With Him Many criticized Khlo at the time for putting the pause button on the former couple’s divorce to support Lamar with his recovery and medical decisions. Once Lamar was fully recovered, the couple finally divorced in 2016, three years after his initial filing. The situation was extremely stressful for Khlo and her entire family, which makes Tristan’s menacing reference to the incident callous, to say the least. At the same time, it’s hard to understand why Tristan thinks he has a leg to stand on when he fights with other men on Khlo. The parents finally decided to officially separate last spring after not one, not two, but three allegations of cheating by Tristan. The first was notoriously publicized days before the birth of their daughter True Thompson, with the entire scene documented on camera. At the time, Khlo’s longtime best friend Malika Haqq and Kim were ready to burn the bridges, but stuck with a sidelong glance given the circumstances. Just before True’s first birthday, the second cheating scandal erupted, this time with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Although a significant stress point for everyone involved at the time, Woods has since embarked on a whole new era in his entertainment career with branded supporters and outstanding collaborations. At the same time, it seemed that the pandemic had made the two events something that Tristan and Khlo could overcome by reconciling, and Tristan played a big role in the final season ofkeeping up with the Kardashians. The happy reunion turned to dust, however, when a third cheating allegation came from influencer Sydney Chase. Tristan attempted a lawsuit calling her a liar, which Chase fought back with the help of famous lawyer Gloria Allred. Lamar is also not likely to earn too many points with Khlo after years of drug addiction behind closed doors and a less than grateful prospect after she stayed by his side during recovery. He was also accused of comparing his then-girlfriend Sabrina Parr to Khlo in an Instagram caption in 2019. While Lamar pushed back that he had no intention of comparing the two, it still appears unlikely that Khlo would be interested in the two men’s flattery in her. PublishKeeping up with the Kardashians‘stime. Next: KUWTK: Why Lamar Odom Claims Sabrina Parr Just Wanted “Influence Or Fame” 90 day fianc: Angela flaunts glamorous looks and dance moves on TikTok



