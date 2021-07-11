Alec Baldwin spotted in the Hamptons amid his wife Hilaria’s latest culture scandal





Alec Baldwin was spotted buying a bottle of liquor in the Hamptons on Friday amid his wife’s culture scandal. A paparazzi photo of the 63-year-old actor shows Baldwin walking down an unassuming green path in a black t-shirt and navy pants. Despite Baldwin’s on-screen involvement with the upcoming Peacock series “Dr. Death”, he was conspicuously absent from the Hollywood pre-screening reception Thursday at NeueHouse Los Angeles where many of his co-stars were in attendance. HILARIA BALDWIN IS CALLED ‘MULTI’ CULTURE FOLLOWING THE HERITAGE SCANDAL Baldwin appears to be keeping a low profile as he vacates with his family in the upscale New York community following his wife’s recent reunion. Instagram post on cultural fluidity. On Thursday, Hilaria Baldwin shared a long caption detailing a family discussion she had about being multicultural and how “there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.” Earlier this year, the 37-year-old yoga instructor and podcaster was criticized for misleading her fans into believing she had direct roots in Spain in past interviews and magazine articles dedicated to the public. Latin, in particular Hi! and Latin. HILARIA BALDWIN ADDRESSES “ERRORS ON THE WAY” IN A NEW PODCAST FOLLOWING THE CULTURAL APPROPRIATION SCANDAL Past and recent critics have condemned Hilaria’s misleading identity as an act that robbed other celebrities who have real ancestral connections to Hispanic and Latin American groups. While Hilaria apologized and clarified in February that she was born in Boston and simply grew up in a household that admired Spanish culture due to her father’s undergraduate degree in Spanish literature, she remained adamant that she felt a “deep connection with two cultures”. His parents then moved to Mallorca in 2011, which is said to have contributed to his affinity for the Spanish language and culture. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In her recent Instagram post, Hilaria defended her multicultural identity, writing: “We can all organize our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, we present. the right which every person should have. “ Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The only recent glimpse Baldwin gave fans while on vacation is a beach photo of one of their family dogs while Hilaria shared several Instagram stories, including a mermaid tail-filled pool day with her kids, screenshots of quotes and tweets about acceptance and trauma, and a video of her dancing on the 1988 hit “A Mi Manera” by Gipsy Kings where she the Spanish lyrics that say: “I want to live / Nothing more.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Baldwin’s last two public observations were in June, where he attended the New York premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and the screening of “Summer Of Soul” during the HamptonsFilm SummerDocs 2021 series, that he animated.

