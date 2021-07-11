Entertainment
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 with Next-Generation HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most Realistic, Immersive Gaming Experience to Life | Business
REDWOOD CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 11, 2021–
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) presented today EA SPORTS FIFA 22, with next-generation HyperMotion * technology that brings football’s most realistic and immersive gaming experience to life, in every game and in every mode on next-gen consoles and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/
EA SPORTS FIFA 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, smooth and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unleashing the raw emotion, passion and physicality of global gaming .
HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the very first motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from over 8.7 million advanced match capture frames, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football motion through a variety of field interactions. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms the way players enter and exit the ball.
FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage in the sport they love in an unprecedented way, said Nick Wlodyka, Managing Director, EA SPORTS FIFA . Each player experiences FIFA in their own way, but the gameplay on the pitch is the unifying constant, so we were delighted to bring some profound innovation to it. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.
The new game also offers deep and innovative features in other parts of the game and our most popular modes, including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between positions with a complete rebuild of the goalkeeper system, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL and the introduction. FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, all-new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer.
Paris Saint-Germain forward and global football icon Kylian Mbapp is on the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of the few to achieve back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Being on FIFA covers back to back is amazing, said Kylian Mbappé . I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 with all of you.
With over 17,000 players in over 700 teams in over 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place where you can play in iconic competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the all-new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.
Fans who pre-order ** FIFA 22 The Ultimate Edition by August 11 will receive a non-tradable FUT Heroes player item starting December 1. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to four days of Early Access, Double Entitlement, FIFA Points and more. See https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/buy for details.
In addition, EA Play members can get the most out of FIFA 22 with early trial access and monthly in-game rewards. For more information on EA Play, please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play.
FIFA 22 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide on October 1, 2021, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. the FIFA 22 The Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.
Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community on Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.
EA SPORTS FIFA 22 assets are available on EAPressPortal.com
About electronic arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for consoles, mobile devices and personal computers connected to the Internet.
In fiscal 2021, EA reported GAAP net sales of $ 5.6 billion. Based in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of high-quality, critically acclaimed brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and F1. More information on EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Origin, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and are used with their authorization. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
* HyperMotion technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.
** CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/game-offer-and-disclaimers FOR DETAILS.
CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ FOR DETAILS.
Category: EA Studios
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/
CONTACT: Bryony Gittins
International communication
+447825 680004
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS TECHNOLOGY LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) ONLINE ELECTRONIC GAMES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT FOOTBALL ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER SOFTWARE OTHER ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Electronic Arts Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 07/11/2021 11:30 a.m. / DISC: 07/11/2021 11:33 a.m.
