Clearwater Rented Condo + Hollywood Stuntman Opens Business





Hello, neighbors! Carlos Hernandez here with today’s edition of the Tampa Daily. Happy Bolts Celebration Day. Don’t miss the parade and celebration in downtown Tampa today.

In this issue, you will discover Clearwater condo management company praised for acting, local kitten rescued, Hollywood stuntman building businesses in Polk County, impact after Else on Pinellas beaches, and more. Now let’s get started. First of all, the weather forecast for the day: Rain in the evening. High: 92 Low: 75.

Here are the best stories in Tampa today: 1. Management at Villa Del Mar, a Clearwater condo, is commended for taking action to save lives after being notified of a building structural problem. The marketing director of their management company said they make sure 20+ properties are in good condition after the Surfside condo collapsed. (WFLA)

2. One The 2 month old kitten is safe and sound after being rescued by Hillsborough County Fire Department the Saturday. He was stuck between a truck and a gas tank. (Fox 13 Tampa Bay) 3. One hollywood stuntman appointed Zepernick wedge opened two businesses serving residents of Polk County, called Renew the crew and Prolift garage doors. He once lived in the Lakeland area in the early 2000s before providing stunts in over 50 movies and TV shows. (Room)

4. The Tampa Police Dive Team says they are “ready” if the The Stanley Cup falls into the water during the parade of boats celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning win. According to the Office Audet, “the The Stanley Cup is much bigger, around 34 pounds.“(WTSP) 5. About half of Indian Rocks Beach eroded after Elsa according to coastal engineers from Pinellas County, who surveyed the area with the aim of get funds to help replenish the beach. the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducting beach restoration projects across the country and Pinellas County was eligible for these projects after Hurricanes Hermine and Irma. (WTSP)

Today in Tampa Monday in full consciousness at TRIBE Seminole Heights. (9:00 a.m.)

at TRIBE Seminole Heights. (9:00 a.m.) Storytime Explorer s for 3-6 year olds. (10:00 AM)

s for 3-6 year olds. (10:00 AM) Cow to Painting with a Brandon twist. (10:00 AM)

to Painting with a Brandon twist. (10:00 AM) Networking lunch in downtown St. Pete at Ford’s Garage St. Pete. (11:00)

at Ford’s Garage St. Pete. (11:00) South Tampa Professionals Networking Luncheon at Wright’s gourmet home. (11:00)

at Wright’s gourmet home. (11:00) 2021 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade at Tampa Riverwalk. (11:00)

at Tampa Riverwalk. (11:00) Celebration of the 2021 Stanley Cup Championship at Julian B. Lane Park. (2:00 p.m.)

at Julian B. Lane Park. (2:00 p.m.) Tampa Bay Stanley Cup Lightning Champions Bar Tour at American Social Tampa. (2:00 p.m.)

at American Social Tampa. (2:00 p.m.) Tampa Archives Awareness Week Programs . (2:00 p.m.)

. (2:00 p.m.) Yoga in the park at the water works park. (6:00 p.m.) Tampa Patch Notebook Dr Fauci says it’s too early to tell whether Americans will need a vaccine booster.

says it’s too early to tell whether Americans will need a vaccine booster. If you are looking for where to park for the Stanley Cup Party here is a guide.

here is a guide. St. Pete’s Creative Clay is folk art auction with proceeds going to programs for adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities.

is folk art auction with proceeds going to programs for adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Tampa Bay Hours: “Can Florida restrict firearms sales to people between the ages of 18 and 20? The legal fight continues.” (Facebook) On behalf of our sponsors, please support the local news! Events: Storytime Explorers for ages 3-6 (July 12)

Breast ultrasound screening comes directly to you! (July 16)

The Summer Rock and Stone Show (July 17) You are now in the know and ready to go out this Monday. I’ll see you soon! If you notice these newsletters, consider engaging some of your friends and neighbors. You can send them this link to subscribe. Carlos hernandez About me: Hello, my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the Carlos Eats culinary blog (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contributes to several newspapers and magazines with blogs and articles related to food. Got a tip or suggestion for an upcoming Tampa Daily? Email me at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/florida/southtampa/clearwater-condo-praised-hollywood-stuntman-opens-businesses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos