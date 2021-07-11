Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell walk together on their first red carpet





Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell from Single fame officially formalized their initially tumultuous relationship on the red carpet. The couple attended the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York City on Saturday, July 10 and were all smiles and cuddles while posing for photos on the way. The reality TV couple have been spending a lot of time together recently, even with friends in Montauk over Memorial Day weekend. The two appear to be enjoying their romance rekindled following a first racism scandal centered on Kirkconnells’ past actions, including attending a pre-war themed party at college. The photos surfaced on social media during James’ season of The single person after recording but before fans saw her receiving the final rose. During the After the final rose special, they revealed that they had broken up. Kirkconnell apologized, sharing that she was learning and will continue to learn to be anti-racist. In the weeks following the apology, speculation emerged that the couple could be together again, and James confirmed to People in April that they had actually seen each other again. I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times, he told the magazine. I am not pursuing any relationship at this time other than that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focus on her. Although fans of the reality dating series seemed surprised that James was looking beyond Kirkconnells’ behavior, he shared with WSJ that he believed she deserved another chance. I think the best way to put it is we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner, especially if that woman isn’t black. [is] to understand what’s coming with me and my life and be black, he said. It’s up to the people who care about being allies to do the job to be truly anti-racist. And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better. Ultimately, however, it was an ultimatum from Kirkconnell that prompted the couple to get back together. She was like, if you wanna make it work, let’s do it. But, if you ain’t gonna make it work, I’m gonna let you do your own thing, James told the host of the Pump Podcast. That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum I needed. It was awesome. It was honestly a commitment we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship. Speaking of moving forward with the past, James and Kirkconnells’ red carpet debuts included meeting celebrities like ShaCarri Richardson. He posted a photo to his Instagram after ESPYs, showing the runway star posing happily by his side. The sprinter was recently banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana in track and field trials. The event was Richardson’s first public appearance since announcing earlier this month that she was no longer able to compete with the U.S. Olympic team.

