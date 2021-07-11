‘Black Widow’ box office posts record opening of $ 80 million – The Hollywood Reporter

Proving the power of the Marvel brand, Black Widow set a new benchmark for the pandemic era by opening for $ 80 million at the domestic box office.

The female-led superhero photo has taken the biggest North American start since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and the biggest since that of Disney / Lucasfilm Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

Overseas, the film grossed $ 78.8 million from 46 territories for a world theatrical premiere of $ 158.8 million.

Additionally, Black Widow made at least $ 60 million from Disney + Premier Access – a household has to pay $ 30 to watch the movie – for an aggregate startup of $ 218.8 million, according to. It’s unprecedented for a studio to announce a premium VOD or streaming audience number on a movie’s opening weekend, and Disney’s decision to do so sparked a wave of conversations in Hollywood on Sunday. to find out if this would lead to more transparency. (Disney, for example, has yet to say what the Disney + Premier Access numbers are for Cruel or Raya and the last dragon.)

In a second stop of the weekend, Paramount’s A Quiet Place, Part II crossed $ 150 million nationally in its seventh release. This is a first in the era of the pandemic.

So far, Universal’s F9 $ 70 million nationwide debut (including $ 7.1 million in sneaks on Thursday) held the crown opening in the era of the pandemicF9global gross is approaching $ 550 million, of which $ 141.3 million domestically.) F9 and Black Widow are among the many 2020 tent poles that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The main difference between the two: A Quiet Place, Part II and F9 received an exclusive theatrical release, while Black Widow chose to open the day and date on Disney + Premier Access.

Some analysts hoped Black Widow would approach $ 100 million on its national debut. But the box office is still in resume mode, and far from performing at normal levels in parts of North America, let alone the film’s hybrid release strategy. Moviegoers 35 and over are much less likely to return to the multiplex, while some parents are reluctant to take unvaccinated children (typically Marvel movies get help from the family business on Saturday, but this time around , Saturday was down more than 40 percent).

Men made up 58% of box office ticket buyers in North America. Fanboys are huge Imax customers; the large format company grossed $ 12 million for Black Widow globally.

The recovery is even more complicated abroad, where Black Widow opened this week and weekend in most major markets, excluding areas still affected by COVID-19 closures, including Taiwan, India, parts of Australia and some countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America. (In North America, many theaters in Canada, including Toronto, are still closed.) Black Widow does not yet have a release date in China, where the box office has rebounded in a major way.

Watching Black Widow on Disney + Premier Access is also an option in many international markets where the streamer is available.

“Black WidowThis weekend’s strong performance confirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue around the world, providing choices for consumers. consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney +, ”Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

“It’s amazing to see the audience appreciate Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios movie, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how excited fans were to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There is no doubt it was worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson and the team at Marvel Studios delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and is entering a new era, ”said Alan Bergman, President of Content at Disney Studios.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the big budget mast stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. The action thriller follows Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow as she revisits her past. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor are also on the bill.

It’s been over two years since a Marvel / Disney superhero photo (Avengers: Endgame) graced the big screen. End of Game, which was released in late April 2019, was followed in July of the same year by Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.