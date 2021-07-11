Entertainment
Social distancing ends, but a Disney Ride line still expands outdoors – Inside the Magic
Despite the phasing out of social distancing at Walt Disney World theme parks, long lines continue to form. In fact, the line for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios extends outside quite frequently.
Hollywood Studios draws long lines
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the newest attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Replacing the iconic Great Movie Ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway takes guests on a Mickey Mouse cartoon alongside Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and more.
This ride draws crowds every day, as fans can’t wait to experience this unique attraction for themselves. That being said, the queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway tends to add up. When social distancing was in place, families had to stand six feet apart, so lines at Disney World usually stretched far from the ride itself. It made the line appear longer than it actually was.
However, despite the phasing out of social distancing at theme parks, the line for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway still extends decently away from the Chinese Theater.
Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) took to Twitter to share an aerial photo of the central stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In the photo you can clearly see Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railroad line extended outside:
Aerial view of the central stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Pandemic distancing is over, but Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad continues to have a large outdoor line-up.
Aerial view of the central stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Pandemic distancing is over, but Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad continues to have a large outdoor line-up. pic.twitter.com/If8mYITEYq
– bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 10, 2021
Disney World is heading for normalcy
That being said, if you have an upcoming vacation to Disney World, expect to see a bit more normalcy compared to last summer, when theme parks first reopened after being temporarily closed due to of the current pandemic. As the world continues to fight the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World has adjusted its security protocols that were put in place last summer. If visitors visit any of the theme parks in the near future, they will notice a relaxed face mask protocol, reduced social distancing, increased capacity, etc.
Speaking specifically of capacity levels, not too long ago, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that theme parks have already started ramping up capacity again, which you can read more about here. At this time, we don’t know exactly what percentage of Disney World capacity is operating at, but we do.isabove 35% And you can see it in the crowd and the long lines, the increase in capacity is evident.
If you plan to visit Disney World on your next vacation, be sure to familiarize yourself with theme park safety protocols. You can view them invisit the official Walt Disney World website here.
Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railroad
Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway is a trackless theme park at Disneys Hollywood Studios that features effects and sounds like no other Disney attraction. This is the very first Disney theme park attraction based on Mickey Mouse himself! In case you haven’t had a chance to climb up yet, guests will enter the Chinese Theater, which serves as a magical portal, meaning they will instantly emerge into Mickeys Toontown.
the official route description bed :
Break into the world of Mickey and Minnies
The darling duo leisurely stroll for a picnic in their sporty roadster with the Engineer Goofys train merrily following. Plot twist, you can also go! Climb aboard a mad railroad and embark on a whirlwind journey through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags, and mind-blowing transformations around every turn as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.
We don’t know where this train is heading! It’s an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.
A one-of-a-kind tour
Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon short, Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway is the first ride through a Disney park starring Mickey Mouse and friends.
Have you ever used Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad? What is the longest queue? Let us know in the comments below.
If you want to visit Disney World on your next vacation, start planning today!
