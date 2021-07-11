Loki hints that the mystery of Sylvie’s story was a lie





Loki Episode 5 reveals that Sylvie may have lied about her past, as a particular line suggests that she didn’t tell the truth about her story.

Loki Episode 5 suggests that Sylvie shares more traits of a Loki variant than initially appearing, as it appears she lied about her alleged former love interest. Among the colorful and intriguing cast that Loki has thus introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sylvie – initially known as Lady Loki among viewers – seems perhaps the most significant new addition. The mix of his mysterious background and seemingly developing romance with Loki establishes him as a figure who could potentially appear in the MCU beyond the show's point.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. That said, as viewers gain a relatively insightful understanding of the character herself throughout the series so far, very little has been revealed about the actual details of her life prior to her introduction in Loki. It is clear that the TVA captured her practically when she was a child, that she developed a great mastery of magic, and from Loki Episode 5, it has become evident that she has a difficult life with minimal positive human interactions. This last detail is particularly important, because it is something that goes against what Sylvie had said to Loki before. Related: Loki Suggests Conqueror Kang Purchased The Avengers Tower In The MCU Just before Sylvie transports herself to the timeline in which Loki and Mobius are trapped, she tells Renslayer that she has “just one“fond memory in her life – a memory that many considered her moment with Loki in the previous episode. While this could have been another lie from a god of mischief, the sentiment is supported by her sheepish confession to Loki that she’s never had friends before. Since Sylvie had also told Loki that she had “a fairly serious long-distance relationship with a postman“that she had maintained in order to keep some semblance of normalcy in her chronological life. This means that she either had a serious relationship that provided precisely no positive memories, or – perhaps more likely – that Sylvie had lied. between his teeth in Loki at the time. The latter makes sense for many reasons, especially when looking at Sylvie’s character herself and how she fits into the “role” of being a variant of Loki. If there’s one thing each variant of Loki apparently shares, it’s a desire for respect and authority – one that would make it difficult for Sylvie to confess to a borderline stranger who had cursed her for getting stuck in a dying timeline she never had. a romantic partner. Likewise, it seems quite likely that at this point Sylvie was willing to sacrifice Loki as soon as possible, which means it didn’t matter whether she lied to her or not. On another level, if Sylvie had had romantic feelings for Loki from that point on, there was also a chance that she was just trying to impress him. Loki currently possessed a series of twists and turns, so it’s not impossible that Sylvie’s backstory will turn out to be quite different from what she is currently appearing. But so far, it seems Sylvie revealing that her previous stories were fabrications is a positive sign for the character, both in giving her more depth and in what that depth suggests she might continue to be a force in the MCU after the Loki show. Next: Loki Already Confirmed How Weird The MCU Multiverse Will Be Lokireleases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +. Marvel had no limitations on Loki’s Easter Eggs in the Void



