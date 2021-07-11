A black American designer shakes up French couture





Villa Lewaro, the Palladian estate built in Irvington, NY, by Madame CJ Walker, a child of slaves turned beauty mogul and the first self-made female millionaire in the United States, is geographically far enough from Paris about 3,605 miles. But this is where the fashion shows ended, with one what to call it? installation, performance piece, happening by Pyer Moss, courtesy of Kerby Jean-Raymond, the first black American designer to be officially invited to parade on the couture calendar. Or to be streamed live on it, to be precise. That’s where they concluded two days late, as Pyer Moss’s initially planned debut was marred by the aftermath of Hurricane Elsa.

And where a model strutted down an elevated runway in a rust-colored satin tuxedo jumpsuit and a large, floor-length hooded cape made of thousands of sequins, no crystals, no caviar pearls but hot rollers. Each one wrapped in circles with strands of fake hair.

This was after Elaine Brown, the only female leader of the Black Panthers, took a fiery tour of the track, preaching party history and demanding, Where do we go from here ?; after 22Gz, an artist from East Flatbush, NY, where Mr. Jean-Raymond grew up, had stepped onto a catwalk and started rapping in the midst of a troupe of white costumed dancers in the middle of a parade that included also a black ruffle dress cut to the thighs in front with a leather bodice that looked very much like a gas mask and a giant leather hand, much like a baseball glove and worn as a cape hugging the body from shoulder to shoulder. knee, a mop pinned between the curves of the fingers and whistling languidly along the floor to one side. And that was before a short ruffled cocktail dress appeared, with the ruffles at the back rolled up like rose petals and the front obscured by a fridge. Complete with fridge magnets. It is written, but who invented the dark trauma? It was sharp and kitsch at the same time: a small Claes Oldenberg giant Clothespin, a small Moschino, a small PT Barnum and entirely M. Jean-Raymond. Each look / soft sculpture correlates with an invention on a list that the designer had seen in the Library of Congress attributed to a black individual (or a culture: chess, the subtext of a harlequin-patterned pantsuit, originally from Africa) and now at the heart of life daily. So maybe it would be fairer to say that this is where a new era of fashion shows, with a promise different from what’s possible, began.

Because what Mr. Jean-Raymond, who became a New York fashion star thanks to popular parades which have as a common thread the reconquest of the role of blacks in American history, was not only an argument for his. big ambitions as a designer of haute couture for his desire to be the next Prada, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, as he said in a call before the show. It was a new definition of what could constitute sewing. Similar to Demna Gvasalia, who put denim and parkas on her Balenciaga couture show, and Iris van Herpen, who treats laser cutting and 3D printing as if it were a needle and thread , Mr. Jean-Raymond is part of a new generation of designers who play with the codes of the most traditional and elitist fashion while reinventing them in their own image. Although Mr. Jean-Raymond has applied for the official designation of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion through the usual formal channels, his tailoring is not, and never was meant to be, old French couture. It’s more couture. (Thanks to Your Friends in New York, a group that Mr. Jean-Raymond created to support creators who may have been marginalized or exploited in the past because of their skin color, their sexuality or their gender, he had become close to Kering group, the luxury conglomerate, and Francesca Bellettini, the general manager of Saint Laurent, became his couture sponsor.) He doesn’t have, for example, a classic workshop: he put together teams he met in Los Angeles after a stint on Insecure, which included costume designers and the little hands of Pixar and Imagination studios. (Track parts were to be shipped across the country on the kind of trucks that normally haul race cars.)

He’s not going to greet fabulously wealthy clients in a lavish, mirrored salon where they can try on the collection and order pieces made to spec as they please. The creations will be sold by Nicola Vassell, one of the few black gallery owners in Chelsea in the state, take it or leave it. And although heirloom and heritage, two of sewing’s most intimate tenets, play a key role in her work, it is not inheritance in the sense of manual labor and craftsmanship, but in the sense of broader political and cultural. Mr. Jean-Raymonds’ strength as a designer has never been so much the silhouette, the intarsia and the magic of the lines as his ability to imbue his clothes with substance not for blah blah blah on the beauty in the world but to reverse the ratio of the contribution of black peoples to culture to feed the black imagination. The fashion shows attracted such a specialized audience, Mr. Jean-Raymond said beforehand. Sultans, queens, the wealthy elite. We don’t have a black answer to that. That’s why he was willing to spend around $ 1.2 million, he said, to make it happen. That’s why he was willing to risk the fact that this show could ruin me. That’s why he called the show Wat u Iz. The clothes are almost irrelevant. That’s not to say they’re not worth considering, although some pieces, like a portable giant peanut butter jar (George Washington Carver was a peanut pioneer), wouldn’t be considered clothes, and others lacked the subtlety and finesse normally associated with sewing. . But a white double-breasted jacket over matching pants, complete with a typewriter belt (inventor: Lee S. Burridge and Newman R. Marshman) and an airy loose leaf train? A lilac dress gathered at an angle with a tear of skin down its throat under a crystal-dripping shade (co-inventor of the flashlight: Lewis Latimer)? A mini-dress in gold T-shirt reconstituted from hundreds of metal discs under a cap with padlock (inventor: WA Martin)?

These pieces could be someone Kiki Layne, sitting in the front row; or ALelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of CJ Walker and his biographer; or Vice President Kamala Harris, who chose a Pyer Moss trench coat for one of her inaugural appearances, could wear it confidently. At the end of the show, Mr. Jean-Raymond led his entire team down the track for a curtsy, stopping to hug a man sitting in the front row: Richelieu Dennis, the black businessman who purchased Villa Lewaro in 2018 with plans to restore it. and make it an incubator and center for black female artists and women-run businesses, just as it was once a center for Harlem Renaissance artists and intellectuals. The couture of Mr. Jean-Raymonds, which will now be exhibited at the mansion, was just the beginning. In all kinds of ways.

