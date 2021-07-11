Despite the capacity, Disney’s Hollywood Studios parking lot seems deserted – Inside the Magic





Credit: Disney (left) @cchard (right)

Lately, Disney World parks have seemed busier than ever, in terms of post-pandemic crowds. Disney recently announced that capacity has increased from the previous 35%, but is no longer disclosing exact numbers regarding current capacity. Although capacity has increased, Disney Park Pass reservations are still difficult to obtain depending on the day or park visitors wish to attend. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the hardest parks to book right now. With Star wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, the theme park features some of the latest Disney World offerings and offers visitors of all ages fun attractions to explore. That being said, even though the crowds and queues seem to have returned to normal looking at the theme park parking lot, there is a lot of empty space! Orlando Colin (@cchard) took aerial photos of EPCOT as well as Hollywood Studios today. In the second photo, it looks like the Hollywood studios parking lot is more empty than full. Aerial photos of #Epcot and #WDW Hollywood Studios today. pic.twitter.com/GNkl4DNYsS – Orlando Colin (@cchard) July 11, 2021 Although many Guests use Disney transportation and do not need to park their cars, many Guests generally have a car when visiting Disney World. From this photo, we can see that Disney probably has a long way to go to increase capacity, as their parking lots have seen a lot more cars take up spaces in the past. It will be interesting to see if more aerial photos like this are captured in the future so that we can compare the two. We had seen a photo like this in the past that showed similar results regarding parking lot occupancy since Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened. Do you find that the Disney Parks are busier now than when the parks reopened last July? Let us know in the comments below!

