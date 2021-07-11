Olivia Jade Ended ‘Gossip Girl’ Joke About Her Mom Lori Loughlin





It proves Gossip Girl maybe not always all the best information. On Saturday July 10, Olivia Jade responded to the Gossip Girl restart reference to her, mom Lori Loughlin, and the college admissions scandal with a TikTok denying that the shows claim she gained followers through the ordeal. New Gossip Girl, which aired on HBO Max on July 8, ditched Jade in the first episode. In the scene in question, Constance Billard student Monet de Haan (played by Savannah Lee Smith) tells Queen Bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), You as someone who loses is bad for business. Their friend Luna La (Zin Moreno) then adds: And everything will be fine as long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mother went to jail. On TikTok, Jade played the show’s clip and explained how the scandal had affected her presence on social networks. Shaking her head in response, she says: No, I didn’t. The controversy, however, involved both his parents, Loughlin and design mogul Mossimo Giannulli, who were charged with paying up to $ 500,000 in bribes to have Jade and her sister fraudulently admitted to college. from Southern California as crew recruits. The survey sparked a wider conversation about how the higher education system privileges the rich, and finally Jades the parents have served a prison sentence. The college admissions scandal didn’t appear to have a dramatic impact on Jades’ Instagram account, which is still around 1.3 million, but her YouTube subscribers have dropped from around 2 million to 1.8 million. million, according to E! New. Jade, who at the start lost sponsorships with brands like HP and Sephora, returned to YouTube in January and has since made several videos with sponsored integrations. Jade, who was pursuing a lucrative career as a YouTube star before the scandal broke, said in a March post that she felt publicly ashamed after the news broke. The social media star posted a TikTok about how people are all very quick to judge. She continued, I think everyone was very quick to put people down. … I just want people to remember, if your feelings hurt you, if they are valid for you, they are valid. It doesn’t matter if someone is going through worse. In December, Jade first broke her silence on the scandal, appearing in an episode of Red table with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Jade told the hosts that she wanted to move on and that she didn’t want the audience’s pity. I just want a second chance to be like, I admit I screwed up, she said. I never got to say, I’m so sorry that this happened, or I really admit it was a big mess on everyone’s part, but I think everyone in my family feels that way in this moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/olivia-jade-reacted-to-gossip-girl-reboot-lori-loughlin-joke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos