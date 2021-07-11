Donald Trump’s closest friends in Hollywood

Whatever your feelings towards the former President of the United States, you cannot deny his influence and his social network. Before even climbing the political ladder, Donald trump and his family have always been successful socialites with high profile relationships. But despite their fame, Trump’s list of friends is not as long as one would expect from a former US president and there is a reason for that. Not only have many celebrities kept their distance from family since Trump’s election in 2016, some have even changed their stance on friendship with the business mogul altogether.

Related: How Donald Trump Amassed His $ 2.1 Billion Fortune

This is not a surprising development since Trump’s public figure is brash, and for a relentlessly social person, he holds very controversial views. It causes him to lose friends and make new enemies in Hollywood, to be precise. However, a closer look at Trump’s lifestyle and relationships reveals a man who enjoys his privacy. He might be a big fan of cheering and patting on the back, but when the party is over, he returns to his own bed. Being friends with the former President of the United States of course has its perks, and the Trump circle probably benefits firsthand. Here is a look at some of the people who could benefit from these benefits in Hollywood.

ten Emmy rossum

Emmy Rossum is presumably friendly with the Trump family. the Shameless The actress has been close to former President Ivanka Trump’s daughter for years. They date back to 2009, when Ivanka married her husband, Jared Kushner. The two women have remained close ever since. Rossum once interviewed Ivanka for Hamptons Magazine, and there the former president’s daughter described the actress as a “good friend.” Rossum also often spends time with Ivanka, attends private functions, and usually has parties with the Trumps.

9 Tiger woods

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been in the news several times over the past year regarding his friendship with Donald Trump. The couple were friends before Trump became president, and even during his presidency, Wood often subtly showed support for his friend. Speaking of his friendship with Trump, the athlete once said, “Well, I’ve known Donald for several years, we played golf together. We had dinner together. I knew him before the presidency and obviously during his presidency. presidency. “

8 Paris Hilton

Famous heiress Paris Hilton is also on Trump’s friends list in Hollywood. Hilton and Trump were said to have been friends long before he became President of the United States of America. Hilton was part of Trump’s late eponymous modeling agency. According to Cosmopolitan, Hilton and Ivanka also used to party together. So it’s no surprise that the former model supported him and voted for him to become president.

7 Kanye west

Many would call Trump a racist, but Kanye West disagrees. These two highly controversial people have a friendship that’s almost hard to believe genuine. But neither can we dismiss it as ingenious. The famous rapper is one of Trump’s closest friends in Hollywood, with the former president once telling reporters that he and Kanye are “just friends, just friends.” He is a good man, who is doing well. We have been friends for a long time. . “

Related: 15 Little Known Facts About Donald & Melanie Trump’s Marriage

6 Sean “P Diddy” combs

American rapper and business mogul, Sean Combs is on that list. Combs, popularly known as P Diddy, is also a friend of the old POTUS. In one interview, Combs likened his status to that of Trump, describing them both as “model tycoons. Combs, known for his entrepreneurial spirit, said he and Trump are alike because they are both hardworking and concerned about people. business. can’t help but mention how much he admires Trump’s style and how close they are.

5 Tom brady

It is not news that Donald Trump has openly criticized the mixture of sport and politics. However, it certainly did not affect his friendship with famous quarterback Tom Brady. The NFL star never takes Trump’s criticisms to heart, and you’ll often find him defending their long-standing friendship. Brady once admitted to always having a good time with the former president. From what we can tell, Trump knows how to keep his balance and keep his business out of his private life with his friends.

4 Martha stewart

American businesswoman, writer and former model Martha Stewart is also on this list because she is friends with Trump. Stewart usually attends Trump’s parties, confirming that they belong to the same social circle. Both with a reputation for being very business-conscious, there is no doubt that Stewart and Trump have a lot to bond over.

Related: 15 Facts About Donald Trump’s Relationship With The Clintons

3 Kelly ripa

Trump seems to have an eye for beautiful women, and he has quite a few around him. American actress, talk show host, and television producer Kelly Ripa also makes this Trump Friends List. The TV personality is also a very close friend of the former president. Their bond has grown stronger and stronger over the years, and it’s not uncommon to find Ripa at many of Trump’s private family parties and receptions.

2 Kathy hilton

It’s a family affair! Not only Paris Hilton made this list, but her mom too. American actress, fashion designer and philanthropist Kathy Hilton is also a good friend of Trump. It turns out the Hiltons and Trumps have been friends of the family for a long time. Considering how close they’ve become over the years, it’s not uncommon to find the Hiltons at Trump family parties. Even after becoming president, Trump maintained his relationship with Kathy and her daughter, and they were often spotted together at parties.

1 Mike Tyson

Arguably one of Trump’s oldest friends, Tyson and the business mogul can be traced back to the ’90s. And while their friendship continues to raise eyebrows, Tyson and Trump never hesitate to support each other in times of need. When the famous boxer was serving his six-year prison sentence, Trump made it clear to anyone who wanted to listen to him that the decision was a travesty and that Tyson didn’t deserve it.

Trump may not be a lot of people’s favorite person, but he certainly knows his stuff when it comes to making famous friends. And whether we like it or not, these stars remain very faithful to their link with him!

Next: 10 People In Donald Trump’s Inner Circle (5 Who Certainly Aren’t)



following

Is Billie Eilish canceled? 10 details about his controversial behavior







About the Author