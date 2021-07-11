Paul Bettany was first considered for the role of Luke Wilson in Legally Blonde





Paul Bettany was almost cast in Legally Blonde instead of Luke Wilson, but the movie ultimately decided they wanted to go with an American actor.

Paul Bettany was considered for The revenge of a blonde before Luke Wilson was chosen. Wilson played Emmett Richmond in the 2001 film The Love Interest of atypical Harvard law student Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon. Bettany recently starred inSolo: A Star Wars Story and as The Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sinceAvengers: Age of Ultron. Wilson reprized his role of Emmett for the sequel,Legally blonde 2: red, white and blonde and said he would like to play the character again for the next one legally blonde 3. This film was co-written byBrooklyn nine-nine creator Dan Goorand and comedy actress Mindy Kaling will examine how She has changed over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, Wilson is perhaps best known for working with freelance director Wes Anderson on films such asRocket in bottle andThe Royal Tenenbaums alongside his brother, Owen Wilson. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Upcoming Movies & TV Shows Amazon Will Own After MGM Deal Talk toThe New York Times, the casting director ofThe revenge of a blonde, Joseph Middleton, revealed that Wilson was not the first choice of filmmakers. He says he loved British actor Paul Bettany and thought he would make a great partner for Elle, but eventually they decided they needed an American star. On the final decision, screenwriter Karen McCullah says they called Emmett “Luke Wilson character“while writing so Middleton finally suggested”we should ask Luke to play the character of Luke Wilson.“ As Bettany’s star turns aroundStar wars and the MCU, it seems strange that he was not chosen because of his British nationality. Not getting the part didn’t hamper Bettany’s career, either, and he has continued to play bigger roles than Wilson since appearing in the first one.The revenge of a blonde movie. As with Elle, it will certainly be interesting to see how Emmett has changed since his last appearance on the show, and how the couple’s relationship has developed over the past twenty years. Sincelegally blonde 2ended with Emmett and Elle’s wedding and, when asked where she wanted to live, she turned to the White House which could be where the third film picks up. It is currently slated for release in 2022, although the pandemic has affected the film’s production schedule. While Wilson’s return is unconfirmed, something must have happened to Emmett since we last saw him in the The revenge of a blonde series- although it seems unlikely that he turned into Paul Bettany. Next: Everything We Know About Legally Blonde 3 Source: The New York Times Black Widow and Yelena Belova’s Future Hawkeye Setup

